Will Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet go to the Met Gala together?

Ahead of the May 6 charity event itself, the 2024 Met Gala invitation list is garnering attention.

With high-profile snubs from celebrity power couples, there’s always a question of who will actually attend.

Kylie and Timmy are both major style icons. They could make an amazing display. But it’s not even clear if they’re going, let alone walking the red carpet together.

Kylie Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Which Kardashians are attending the 2024 Met Gala?

Kendall Jenner is, formally speaking, the most confirmed for the 2024 Met Gala.

That makes sense. She is a supermodel. More than any member of her very fashion-oriented family (even Rob has a sock line!), this is Kendall’s world.

As we reported in April, Kendall was among the first attendees whom everyone knew would attend. But there are other ways to know when a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is a likely Met Gala guest.

Kendall Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

It’s interesting that Kendall will be attending. One of this year’s Met Gala co-chairs is Bad Bunny, who of course is Kendall’s ex.

Speaking of Kendall’s exes, reports say that she is back with Devin Booker.

However, it would be a total shocker if she showed up with the basketball star on her arm. She has historically attended the Met Gala solo.

Is Kim Kardashian going to the Met Gala in 2024?

Even though Kim was not on that initial list of “yes” RSVPs in mid-April, most say that her attendance is a good bet. Why? Because of her recent transformation.

On her Instagram, Kim Kardashian debuted a blonde look followed by pink hair.

Kim doesn’t need an excuse to change up her look. However, radical transformations have, historically, been part of Kim’s pre-Met Gala preparations. She doesn’t have to mention the Met Gala in a caption to make the photos a Met Gala teaser.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Then, of course, we have Kylie Jenner. Despite being one of the most famous members of this very famous family, she can be a little more enigmatic.

She and Timothee Chalamet have attended a few events — including the Golden Globes — together. However, they haven’t made an official red carpet debut just yet.

A lot fans would like to see her and Timmy walk the Met Gala red carpet as a couple.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Will Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet go to the Met Gala together?

Timothee has only attended once, in 2021. Kylie has attended every year since 2016 — except in 2021.

It’s possible that Kylie and Timmy will dress up in “The Garden of Time” couple looks for the 2024 Met Gala prompt, but given how private they’ve been, it could be a longshot.

However, there’s one interesting thing that links Kylie, Timothee, and the Met Gala itself. And that link dates back to the 2023 event.

Timothee Chalamet attends the “Bones And All” red carpet while wearing a custom Haider Ackermann shimmery halter at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

For years, some of Timmy’s most iconic fashion moments have been the visionary work of Colombian designer Haider Ackermann. From boots to Timothee’s memorable 2022 red halter, that’s been Ackermann’s work.

In May of 2023, Kylie wore a red Ackermann ensemble. Presumably, the overlap was a coincidence. (Though, for all that we know, one of her first conversations with Timothee could have been about the famous designer)

We find ourselves imagining how spectacular the two could look in Ackermann outfits if the designer dressed them both for the 2024 Met Gala. It’s probably just wishful thinking.