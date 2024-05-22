Kate Middleton Update: Is the Princess Cleared for Return to Work?!?

In the wake of an update from from a cause very close to the heart of Kate Middleton, many observers around the globe have been asking themselves in the last 24 hours or so:

Could the Princess be close to a return to the spotlight?

On Tuesday, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood published a report that called for businesses to invest more in children’s early years through employee support — including flexible working hours for parents or assistance with childcare.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Middleton has been front and center as a spokesperson for this foundation, causing some to believe that the report was paving her way to begin working once again… months after revealing to the world that she has cancer.

Alas.

“The princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team,” a Kensington Palace spokesman told the BBC late yesterday, adding of this cause in particular:

“Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work.”

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Thomas’s Battersea in London on September 5, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images))

Middleton, of course, has been out of the public eye since January, back when she underwent abdominal surgery that later led to the aforementioned cancer diagnosis.

Prince William has since shared that his immediate family was “doing well” under the circumstances, having recently made his own return to public duties after taking time off to care for his spouse.

In April, the future king met workers at Surplus to Supper, an organization dedicated to redistributing food to communities in need, where he received cards for Kate and his father, King Charles… who is also facing cancer.

There’s just a lot going on inside of the United Kingdom these days.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 5, 2023 in London, England. (Getty images)

At this point, no one can really say for certain when or where we may see Middleton in public again.

But the focus at this point is simply on her health and whatever is best for her personally, along with her three young kids.

Following ongoing speculation about her whereabouts and well-being earlier this year, Middleton issued an emotional video statement about her health in March, announcing at the time that she would be undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate said in the emotional footage.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.”