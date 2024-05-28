Kourtney Kardashian Details Long, Painful, Astounding IVF Journey to Pregnancy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you very much know by now, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together in November.

Say hello to the very precious and extremely perfect Rocky Thirteen.

As many people may not know, however?

It really was quite the journey to parenthood for the spouses.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the proud parents of a son named Rocky. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

On May 27, the reality star answered fan questions on her Instagram Stories, including one from a follower who asked Kardashian about her experience with IVF.

“I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God’s plan for my life,” Kardashian responded to this personal inquiry.

“Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health.

“I know how hard it is to feel like you’re not trying, but believing in God’s plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Getty)

Kardashian is already mother to three kids: Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, all with ex Scott Disick.

Barker shares son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

On earlier episodes of The Kardashians, Kourtney didn’t get overly specific about her IVF struggles — but she did tell viewers that she and Travis had decided to go the natural route instead due to the physical and mental toll this process had taken on her.

Kourtney later said that, if a baby was meant to be, it would simply be part of God’s plan.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Fast forward to the present day, and God appears to have come through for the couple.

“I want to be super clear bc it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing,” the 45-year wrote in a follow-up Instagram Story on Monday.

“I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF… one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God’s blessing on Valentine’s Day.”

On a Season 4 episode of her family’s Hulu series, Kourtney said she and the Blink-182 musician were taken aback when she got pregnant because they had just recently put an end to the grueling IVF cycle.

Kourtney Kardashian attends the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Wire Image)

“It happened on Valentine’s Day,” Kardashian said of conceiving her fourth child. “I mean, people would always tell say to us, ‘When you stop trying, it’s just going to happen.'”

“We stopped doing IVF probably two months before our wedding and so it took a year for all those hormones and chemicals to get out of my system,” she continued.

“We were not trying whatsoever. I wasn’t even checking my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God’s hands and thought it was just not happening.

“We were accepting of it and then… God’s plan.”