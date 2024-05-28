Jax Taylor Steps Out With New Girlfriend Paige Woolen Amid Brittany Cartwright Separation

Jax Taylor might be dating a model named Paige Woolen. And he wants the whole world to know it!
As we’ve previously reported, Jax and wife Brittany Cartwright separated in February after four years of marriage.
At first, fans were quick to dismiss the announcement as a publicity stunt.
After all, it coincided perfectly with the premiere of the couple’s Bravo reality show, The Valley.
But now it looks as though Jax and Brittany are on the verge of calling it quits for good.
And Jax may have put the nail in the coffin by publicly stepping out with his new love interest.
Jax Taylor and Paige Woolen: Actually Dating?
Paige Woolen is a model with nearly 850,000 followers on Instagram.
And that number is likely to skyrocket now that she appears to be dating one of the most infamous reality stars in recent memory.
As Page Six reports, Jax and Paige seemed to spend a lot of time together over Memorial Day Weekend.
On Friday, they grabbed lunch in Sherman Oaks, California. And on Saturday, they attended a birthday party for Ariana Madix‘s brother, Jeremy.
Paige reportedly seemed right at home among Jax’s friends, and at one point, she joked, “And I’m pregnant!” while on camera. At least we think it was a joke…
Brittany Throws Some Shade at Jax
Not to be outdone, Brittany also had an eventful weekend on social media.
She raised some eyebrows by posting an Instagram Reel in which an unidentified woman reacts in shock to a scene from The Valley in which Jax berates Brittany for getting sick.
“Like, this is his show that’s supposed to be about his bar and his community and his friends, and he brought his family onto this show, and this is what he’s doing to her?” said the woman in the video.
“Like, he’s choosing to present her in that kind of light and to treat her like that. This is what he’s doing to her in front of everybody.”
“Thank you, & just imagine what I’ve been through behind closed doors,” Brittany captioned the clip.
The specifics about what caused the split are still somewhat unclear. But during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in April, Brittany revealed that a “horrible fight” led her to call it quits with Jax.
“It was like a veil was lifted, and I noticed everything wrong,” she said at the time. “They always say a woman can hit her breaking point, and it’s hard to come back from that.”
We don’t know if Jax Taylor and Paige Woolen are actually dating. But hopefully, the model is listening to Brittany’s story and keeping her eye out for red flags!