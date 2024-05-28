Jax Taylor Steps Out With New Girlfriend Paige Woolen Amid Brittany Cartwright Separation

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jax Taylor might be dating a model named Paige Woolen. And he wants the whole world to know it!

As we’ve previously reported, Jax and wife Brittany Cartwright separated in February after four years of marriage.

At first, fans were quick to dismiss the announcement as a publicity stunt.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend â€œA Ride Through the Agesâ€: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset at Fred Segal on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler)

After all, it coincided perfectly with the premiere of the couple’s Bravo reality show, The Valley.

But now it looks as though Jax and Brittany are on the verge of calling it quits for good.

And Jax may have put the nail in the coffin by publicly stepping out with his new love interest.

Jax Taylor and Paige Woolen: Actually Dating?

Jax Taylor attends OK! Magazine’s So Sexy NYC Event at HAUS Nightclub on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Paige Woolen is a model with nearly 850,000 followers on Instagram.

And that number is likely to skyrocket now that she appears to be dating one of the most infamous reality stars in recent memory.

As Page Six reports, Jax and Paige seemed to spend a lot of time together over Memorial Day Weekend.

On Friday, they grabbed lunch in Sherman Oaks, California. And on Saturday, they attended a birthday party for Ariana Madix‘s brother, Jeremy.

Jax Taylor attends DailyMail.com & Elite Daily Holiday Party with Jason Derulo at Vandal on December 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Daily Mail)

Paige reportedly seemed right at home among Jax’s friends, and at one point, she joked, “And I’m pregnant!” while on camera. At least we think it was a joke…

Brittany Throws Some Shade at Jax

Not to be outdone, Brittany also had an eventful weekend on social media.

She raised some eyebrows by posting an Instagram Reel in which an unidentified woman reacts in shock to a scene from The Valley in which Jax berates Brittany for getting sick.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor attend DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Holiday Party with Flo Rida on December 6, 2017 at The Magic Hour in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail)

“Like, this is his show that’s supposed to be about his bar and his community and his friends, and he brought his family onto this show, and this is what he’s doing to her?” said the woman in the video.

“Like, he’s choosing to present her in that kind of light and to treat her like that. This is what he’s doing to her in front of everybody.”

“Thank you, & just imagine what I’ve been through behind closed doors,” Brittany captioned the clip.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The specifics about what caused the split are still somewhat unclear. But during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in April, Brittany revealed that a “horrible fight” led her to call it quits with Jax.

“It was like a veil was lifted, and I noticed everything wrong,” she said at the time. “They always say a woman can hit her breaking point, and it’s hard to come back from that.”

We don’t know if Jax Taylor and Paige Woolen are actually dating. But hopefully, the model is listening to Brittany’s story and keeping her eye out for red flags!