In the wake of last week’s shocking news that Kate Middleton has cancer, many have wondered how and when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle learned of the diagnosis.

Did Kate reach out to the couple personally?

Did palace officials contact Harry and Meghan to prepare them for the bombshell announcement?

Well, according to a new report from The Times of London, the situation didn’t play out in either of those ways.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: How Did They Find Out About Kate Middleton’s Cancer?

Instead, it seems that Harry and Meghan learned about Kate’s health issues the same way the rest of us did — from news reports.

“It is understood that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan [Markle],” the outlet reported (per Us Weekly).

“Several sources confirm that there were no such conversations, and it is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

A previous report from People refuted the claim that Kate contacted Meghan ahead of her recent surgery.

“They are aware of everything that goes on back in England, but are being left out of any details regarding Kate,” a source told the outlet, adding:

“There is clearly no trust.”

Another insider confirmed that hopes of Harry making a trip to the UK to pay a visit to the ailing Princess of Wales have gone unrealized.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex appears at the Sport Gives Back Awards 2024 via a pre-recorded video at Cadogan Hall on February 28, 2024 in London, England. The Sport Gives Back Awards will be broadcast on ITV on Sunday, March 24th. (Photo by Handout/Sport Gives Back Awards via Getty Images)

“It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who’s had a serious operation, and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn’t normal. It’s terribly sad,” said the second source.

Though it’s unclear if they’ve been in contact with the royals personally, Harry and Meghan have issued a statement wishing Kate well.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” it reads.

Catherine, The Princess of Wales announces that she is receiving a preventative course of chemotherapy for cancer on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

What’s Next For Kate?

In her statement to the public, Kate revealed that she was thought to be cancer-free at the time of her recent procedure.

However, testing after the fact revealed that “cancer had been present,” and she is now undergoing a preventative course of chemo.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate intends to remain away from the spotlight throughout her treatment and recovery.

We wish her the best, and we hope that the notorious UK tabloid press will be respectful of her privacy.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.