Meri Brown Married? Sister Wives Star Responds to the Rumor

Meri Brown recently confirmed that she has launched a new business.

It’s a very exciting time for the Sister Wives star on the professional side.

But is it also a very exciting time for Meri Brown personally?

Does she suddenly have a brand new life to look forward to… as the brand new bride of some mystery man we’re only just hearing about now?!?

Meri Brown being interviewed during Sister Wives, season 18. (YOUTUBE/TLC)

Astute social media users and/or those who frequently surf the Internet may have stumbled upon a number of headlines of late that scream about how Brown is married.

“Meri Brown finally got married! And her husband revealed! Sister Wives Season 19,” reads one of these stories, for example.

The TLC personality, of course, split from spiritual husband Kody back in January 2023 and is, indeed, single.

So it’s conceivable she just walked down the aisle, we suppose. But is it accurate?

Meri Brown appears to be ruminating on life in this photo from an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

“Not only did I launch my Worthy Up biz this week, apparently I also got married! Four times! And I’m sure there’s more to come!” Meri wrote via Instagram in response to this kind of speculation.

“This girl over here is BUSY!”

Brown didn’t exactly deny that she’s a bride, but we’re still laughing over her use of sarcasm in this post, as she concluded as follows:

Listen, don’t slow down on your life. Keep it full speed ahead. Do something every day that moves you in the direction of your dreams. We only have this one life, and it gets shorter every day. Don’t get to the end of it and wonder what could have been.

Even if you want to get married four times in a week, do it!

Meri did outline late last month what she’s looking for in a partner.

“Prince Charming has not arrived. I’m not really looking for a prince. No, I’m looking for a king. There’s a bit of an energetic difference there. A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is,” she explained at the time to followers.

“I want somebody who knows who he is and is confident in who he is.”

This is a quality message to send other singles.

Know who you are. Be confident. Look for a man or a woman who approaches life and himself/herself the same way.

Meri Brown looks a little bit confused when asked a question here by the host of the Sister Wives reunion. (TLC)

Meri told fans several weeks ago that she dated a man named Amos for a couple months, starting last October.

The couple broke up in February.

“Life is a series of experiences. How you handle them and what you learn from them is who you become from them,” she said, in profound fashion, after making the split public, adding back then:

“It takes courage to face difficult truths, yet it’s imperative in order to remain authentic to yourself and your commitment to personal growth.

“Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship.

“When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren’t aligning, it’s then that we need to make hard decisions.

“It’s a strange and sad thing to care about someone so deeply, to look beyond their past, because heaven knows we all have one, to see the kindness in their eyes and their giving heart, and still know that a life long relationship isn’t in the cards for you…

“This is a time in my life to prioritize me, my well-being, and my personal evolution, and I look forward to more adventures and experiences on this journey we call life!”