Kate Middleton has already admitted to editing the photo posted on Mother’s Day, but how much editing are we talking about?

Over the weekend, Kate Middleton’s bogus family portrait raised alarm bells after she already spent months in seclusion.

The Princess of Wales has since admitted that the royal photo was fake, though few are buying her explanation.

So, what were the dead giveaways? Let’s take a look at the photo:

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton is not exactly quashing any conspiracy theories

Sunday, March 10 was the UK’s version of Mother’s Day. Yes, the isle of Beans-on-Toast celebrates “mums” a couple of months earlier than Americans celebrate their moms.

Infamously, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s shared Instagram account (shared couple accounts are always creepy) posted a poorly photoshopped

After months of conspiracy theories about Kate’s condition and whereabouts following her abdominal surgery, this did nothing to quell any rumors.

After the internet thoroughly dissected all of the glaring signs of doctoring on the photo, Kate herself (allegedly) issued an apology — and an explanation.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she claimed.

The apology, ostensibly by Kate, continued: “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

But something was missing from Kate Middleton’s phony photo

In the photo, which Prince William allegedly snapped of her and their children at home earlier in March, Kate is dressed somewhat casually — and not wearing any jewelry.

That includes her rings. Kate does not show any sign of wearing a wedding ring or her engagement ring in the photo.

Kensington Palace, which has historically bent over backwards to smooth things over for Prince William and Princess Kate, has not made any public statement to explain the decision.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, handbag detail, arrives with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge to meet young entrepreneurs during a reception at the Heart, Spire Building on day 1 of their official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate has both a Welsh gold wedding band and a diamond and sapphire heirloom engagement ring. The latter once belonged to Princess Diana.

The Princess of Wales does not always wear all of her jewelry, even during public appearances. There are specific physical activities during which she has gone without these expensive symbols.

Additionally, some speculate that she may be waiting to begin wearing her rings again. Recovery from surgery can include a lot of medications, which can cause swelling or discomfort. If that is her situation, then she would be wise to go without her rings until she has made a full recovery.

Catherine, Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jonathan Brady – Pool / Getty Images)

Are the missing rings no big deal?

If this weren’t a conspicuously edited photograph of Kate following months out of sight, then people might not think anything of it.

But this is a suspicious mess. And seeing Kate in a not-quite-real pic (and apparently we’re all expected to believe that she edited it herself) without her rings is stirring more speculation.

Not radical conspiracy theories about body doubles or her secretly being dead or whatever. More like … rumors of marital troubles with her husband.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales is seen during the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Princess Kate and the Prince of Pegging have had their marital issues. The royal firm hopes that people will forget. That is why there are years and years of baseless negative stories about Meghan Markle.

One of the more plausible theories right now is that Kate and William are not getting along, or had some sort of incident. Perhaps William has been trying to devote more time to making the marriage work. That could explain why he’s stepped out of public appearances.

Plenty of people hope that Kate and Peggy can work things out. Not for the sake of the monarchy, but for their kids. Others just think that Kate’s recovering from surgery. Sometimes, the truth is boring.