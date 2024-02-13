The idea that Jennifer Lopez was ever in a “toxic relationship” is probably a disturbing thought for most.

She’s Jenny from the Block. She’s one of the original queens of rom-coms.

But even J.Lo has had her share of heartache, most of which has played out for the world to see.

Yet, there are some secrets about Jennifer’s love life that are still left to discover – and she’s ready to start sharing.

Jennifer Lopez’s Toxic Relationship Discussed In New Documentary

Jennifer is set to be busy in 2024.

She’s about to enter a new era, launched with three-part multimedia project that includes a new album, a documentary, and a musical film that she self-financed for $20 million.

The new documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” follows the highs and lows of Bennifer in the most intimate of ways.

Guess we’ll finally hear if they truly are on the verge of a split!

In a new interview with Variety, she reveals that the doc, along with the musical film titled “This Is Me… Now” will give fans an inside track into how Jennifer has approached her love life, no matter how painful that was for her.

It’s teased that, during her musical film, one of her relationship ends in violence as a man brings a glass house down on her.

Does this fictional man represent a specific lover from her past? Jennifer wouldn’t name names, but she admits the scene is a powerful visual to showcase just how much she’s been through.

“The idea of the glass house was about how we get into these toxic relationships,” she says.

“You have trauma from your past. You have these patterns you haven’t figured out yet. And you get into these relationships where you compromise yourself in ways that you never thought you would. Or you allow people to treat you in ways that you never thought you would.”

The moment because pointed when she adds: “And that certainly has happened to me.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Relationship History

J.Lo famously is in love with love.

Look for no further proof than her history with men. She’s been married four times: to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony — with whom she shares twins Max and Emme — from 2004 to 2014.

She famously dated Diddy at the height of her career, her backup dancer Casper Smart, and Alex Rodriguez for years following her split from Marc.

But it is Ben Affleck who was then and now the center of her world. The two were set to marry in the early 00’s but split up 3 days before their wedding. Why? Their past is the focus of the documentary.

It would take nearly 20 years, but the pair finally made their way back to each other. They also finally made it down the aisle in July 2022.

Is J.Lo happy now?

Reliving all of these past romances should make everyone feel happy for Jennifer.

Surely, after all of that, she’s happy now.

Indeed she is, or so she says in the Variety article, but she adds that being happy can be just as “challenging”

“It’s funny,” she says. “It’s like, ‘OK, so now I’m in a healthier, more loving, good relationship. I’ve gotten to this place where I feel more whole, to be more present in a relationship. But what is that like? I get to live that, and that’s even more challenging than the last 20 years.”