Pauly D’s Father Passes Away; Jersey Shore Pays Tribute to Paul DelVecchio

On Thursday night, Jersey Shore took a break from its typical focus on drinking, partying and/or any sort of drama between cast members.

Why?

Because one cast member in particular is in mourning at the moment.

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio visits The Empire State Building on August 3, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

To close the May 16 installment of this beloved franchise, the following message popped up on screen:

“In loving memory. Paul DelVecchio Sr. May 7, 1952 – May 4, 2024.”

No other information was provided by producers at the time on the show itself… but we’ve uncovered an obituary for Paul D. DelVecchio Sr. that states he was 71 years old when he died.

It says that Pauly D’s father “passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2024.”

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio attends MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 2, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

The aforementioned obituary looked back on DelVecchio’s life as a business owner.

He ran P. DelVecchio Remodeling “for many years before he retired,” according to the tribute, which continued:

“Carpentry wasn’t just a job for him, it was his passion.

“He was a “Jack of all trades.” He could build or fix anything. He loved his family and being in nature. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He loved walking and spending time at the ocean.

“His favorite pastime was playing the slots at the local casino and he never refused a good family card game. He was a man of many talents. He had a beautiful singing voice and could draw anything.”

Pauly D performs at the grand opening of the Sugar Factory at Mall of America on November 22, 2019 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Sugar Factory)

Pauly D was pretty close to his dad, who appeared on a 2012 episode of The Pauly D Project.

“My dad had a stroke, so I’m scared to leave him,” Pauly said during an episode back then, referencing his move from Rhode Island to Las Vegas. “One thing about my family [is] they don’t ask for help. They never tell you they’re hurt.”

Paul Sr. chimed in on that episode, assuring son that he’ll be “alright” and joking that he couldn’t come out and watch Pauly’s DJ gigs because he’ll “get a headache.”

In a confessional, Pauly added:

“If I get this gig and have to move to Vegas, it’s going to be really hard. I want to be close to my father. But I need to be out west. That’s where the opportunities are.”

The obituary, meanwhile, noted that Paul Sr. was survived by Pauly D; daughter Vanessa DelVecchio-Lindimore; as well as a brother, Dennis DelVecchio; he also had four grandchildren.

May Paul DelVecchio rest in peace.