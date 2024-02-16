Jennifer Lopez 'This Is Me... Now' Movie Ending, Explained

In the opening of her new movie, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, Jennifer Lopez tells the audience:

“When I was a girl, they’d ask me what I’d be. A woman in love is what I grew up wanting to be.”

The line is pulled directly from her single by the same name and sets up the techno-color, hard-to-define cinematic experience J.Lo takes fans through.

(Amazon Prime Studios)

The hour long, $20 million film is a combination of elaborate dance numbers, somber confessions, and unexpected celebrity cameos.

But it is also a love letter to he husband, Ben Affleck, and to the journey she went on to get back to him.

Jennifer Lopez ‘This Is Me… Now’ Movie Plot

Yes, there is a narrative to this film, albeit a loose one. Jennifer plays “The Artist” whose heart has been quite literally broken.

And when I say literally, the opening 5-minutes of the movie takes place in a lavish, steampunk factory where all the workers are women with the sole job of keeping a giant mechanical heart beating. Imagery!

After the split that breaks her (presumably the split from Ben Affleck, as he is seen briefly in profile), Jennifer’s Artist looks for love everywhere.

(Amazon Prime Studios)

She settles into a toxic, abusive relationship as a rebound; she marries 3 other men (a Virgo, and Pieces and Cancer); and she pisses off a truly splendid collection of advisors, known as the Zodiac Council, who watch her every misstep to find love.

Honestly, the movie is only an hour and features so many incredible dance numbers and the best music J.Lo has put out in 10 years.

But if you watch this for no other reason, come for the colorful commentary from council members Jane Fonda, Keke Palmer, Kim Petras, Post Malone, and the LEGEND Jennifer Lewis.

(Amazon Prime Studios)

‘This Is Me… Now’ Movie Ending, Explained

After several more failed relationships, Jennifer finds herself back in the therapy chair.

Her therapist is played by Fat Joe, who is not only incredibly sincere, but also shockingly funny at very key moments.

She tells him about a dream where she meets her younger self in the streets of the Bronx. Her younger self is batter, bruised, and bloodied. Jennifer’s Artist realizes that if she’s to find love, first she needs to love herself more. And so, through the title track song, she begins to heal.

She tells Dr. Fat Joe that she finally thinks that she’s ok, and that perhaps now the best thing for her would be to be alone.

(Amazon Prime Studios)

As she leaves his office, she finds herself stuck in the rain, with a hummingbird buzzing around her. The movie is very focused on Puerto Rican myth of Alida and Taroo, two lovers who were transformed into a rose and a hummingbird so they could be together.

She takes the hummingbird as a sign that love has not forsaken her, and dances through the rain in a number that would have captivated even Gene Kelly.

As the movie ends, she’s reunited with the man she loved before – again, it’s Ben Affleck, even though you don’t see his face – and her broken, mechanical heart is finally back up and running.

This Is Me … Now: A Love Story is on Amazon Prime now.

