Jason Duggar Poses Shirtless, Defies Jim Bob’s ‘Modesty’ Rules

Jason Duggar recently posted a shirtless gym selfie.

Normally, a 24-year-old sharing a pic in order to show off his fitness progress wouldn’t be a big deal.

But Jason is a Duggar, which means he’s been raised with very strict rules regarding modesty and attire.

Jason Duggar appears on his family’s TLC reality show. (TLC)

So when Jason posted a shirtless selfie to his Instagram Story (via The Sun) earlier this week, you can be certain that his parents were not especially pleased.

Fortunately, it seems that Jason is not overly concerned with what his parents think.

Is Jason Duggar the New Black Sheep of the Family?

Over the years, several members of the Duggar family have pushed back against Jim Bob’s authoritarian rule.

Jinger Duggar speaks to the camera here on TLC. (TLC)

Jinger was once known as “the rebel Duggar,” and she earned that title by marrying a man her parents didn’t approve of and then moving to LA.

And then there’s Jill Duggar, who recently published a memoir in which she spoke candidly about her family’s many scandals.

And we can’t forget Amy, who has been criticizing Jim Bob for years, most notably during her appearance in the Amazon Prime documentary Shiny Happy People.

Amy Duggar appears in the recent Amazon documentary series Shiny Happy People. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

But in recent years, Jason Duggar has emerged as an unexpected rebel.

Notably, he’s one of the first male Duggars to publicly go against his parents’ teachings.

Of course, his acts of defiance are relatively minor when compared to what his sisters and cousin have accomplished.

Jason Duggar speaks to the camera during an appearance on his family’s TLC reality show. (TLC)

This is not the first time that Jason has posted a shirtless gym selfie, and he seems unconcerned by the fact that his parents oppose such behavior.

The Duggar Dress Code Is Strictly Enforced

The Duggar dress code has become infamous in recent years.

And while it mostly applies to the female members of the family, men and boys are not exempt.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar of The Learning Channel TV show “19 Kids and Counting” speak at the Values Voter Summit on September 17, 2010 in Washington, DC. T (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

So Jason knew that he would face disapproval from his parents by posting such a pic. But it seems that he didn’t really care.

Was he inspired by the rebellious example set by the female rebels in his family?

It’s tough to say. There have been rumors that Jason and Jill don’t get along, and he seems to be more politically conservative than some of his more progressive sisters.

But we’re guessing Jason’s parents wish that he would lean even harder to the right. And that he would keep his shirt on while he’s at it.