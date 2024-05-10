One of the sons of Jon Bon Jovi is now a married man.

If you’re not sure which one of the legendary singer‘s progeny just got hitched, that’s because his adult children seem to be very lucky in love.

In this case, it’s Jesse Bongiovi.

Though his brother’s relationship is certainly more famous, Jesse’s beautiful new wife also works in the entertainment industry.

Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi attend the New Era In Florida Gaming Event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on December 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Jesse Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, married Jesse Light

As we said, Jon Bon Jovi’s adult kids are giving love a good name. (Sorry)

According to a report by TMZ, both public records and their sources say that Jesse Bongiovi married Jesse Light in Vegas.

Per the report, Jesse obtained a marriage license for himself and for his new bride on Tuesday, May 7.

Their sources then confirmed that the two followed through (rather than waiting months; a Nevada marriage license can be used within a year.

That seems to fit with Jesse Light’s Instagram activity, as she’d been more than dropping hints about a wedding during the weeks before the nuptials.

In late April, the bride was showing off and partying in a white dress with a veil.

Congratulations to Jesse Bongiovi and Jesse Light!

Though not even TMZ seems to know exactly where Jesse and Jesse tied the knot, everyone’s happy for the couple.

Similarly, we don’t know who attended the Vegas nuptials. Jon Bon Jovi once walked a fan down the aisle there, but that doesn’t mean that he was there for his second-eldest child’s big day.

Unlike his father, Jesse is not really a public figure in that sense. He has a business — one with a successful rosé company.

Jesse and Jesse announced their engagement on social media in the summer of 2022.

As for Mrs. Jesse, she works as a television producer. Her projects include Southern Hospitality, Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, and Dr. Down Below.

Their relationship has not been a secret. However, it is also not necessarily the most well-known of Jon Bon Jovi’s children’s romances.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix’s “Damsel” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on March 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Jake Bongiovi is engaged to Millie Bobby Brown

It is not being mean to say that Jesse’s brother’s romance with the extremely accomplished young adult actress is more high-profile. That’s just the truth.

Jake and Millie began dating in 2021. In 2023, he proposed — and she said yes.

Millie gained instant, worldwide name recognition for her role on Stranger Things. Since then, she has hit it out of the park with projects like Enola Holmes and Damsel. She also gets name-dropped in the worst ways during rapper beefs.

Jake Bongiovi and Jon Bon Jovi attend the Damsel World Premiere at The Plaza on March 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jon Bon Jovi also has a daughter. His eldest daughter, Stephanie, is also engaged.

One of his children is still (to the best of anyone’s knowledge) single. But Romeo was born in 2004, and a barely 20-year-old not being engaged is, frankly, normal.

Congratulations to Jesse and to Jesse. Their sharing of a name should be either really convenient or a little confusing for people. Probably both.