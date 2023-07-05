Jinger and Jill Duggar Reunite After “Shiny Happy People” Exposes Family, Cult

Both Jill Duggar and her sister Jinger have condemned IBLP and their childhoods in their own ways.

But that doesn’t mean that they share the same views.

Jinger recently shaded Jill’s participation in an eye-opening documentary.

Now, just one month after Shiny Happy People‘s debut, the sisters are reuniting, face to face.

Even though Jinger Duggar and Jill Duggar do not always make the same choices, they are still sisters and have a lot in common. Their reunion in this July 4, 2023 snapshot is a great reminder of that. (YouTube)

On Tuesday, July 4, Jinger Duggar Vuolo shared a vlog to her YouTube channel.

The video documented her trip to Arkansas, where the majority of her infamous family resides.

She gushed about her excitement to share a “girls’ day” with eight sisters and even her notorious mother, Michelle Duggar.

On the “Shiny Happy People” documentary, Jill Duggar tried to convey the complex emotions that she still feels towards her horrible parents. Husband Derick Dillard was by her side. (Amazon)

One of those eight sisters, of course, is Jill.

Jinger has made statements about her horrific upbringing. Jill has shared even more.

Despite their public acknowledgments of their childhoods within a cult, they were able to hang out in a group. In a public place.

Jinger Duggar is attracting a lot of attention these days. And much of it has to do with her reading material. (YouTube)

It sounds like Jinger and Jill got some one-on-one time.

In addition to some thrift store shopping and grabbing some coffee, the two sisters took time to address Jinger’s camera while in the car together.

“So fun though. We are having the best time,” Jinger gushed. “I’m so glad to be together.”

On July 4, Jinger Duggar marked the 2023 Independence Day celebration by visiting with family back in Arkansas — including sister Jill Duggar. Naturally, she vlogged about it. (YouTube)

This was not merely a reunion for the sisters.

Jinger’s 4-year-old, Felicity, and her 2-year-old, Evangeline, were there.

So were Jill’s 8-year-old, Israel, her 6-year-old, Samuel, and baby Frederick, who is just shy of one year old.

Jinger Duggar is basically raising a middle finger to her dad by wearing these pants. (Instagram)

Though Jill and Jinger have both seen much more of the world than they once knew, they still have a certain vibe about them.

For example? They called in to answer a riddle that they heard over the radio. Upon hearing their names on the air, Jinger remarked: “It’s a special day.”

If someone wrote a scene of two women their ages doing that in a TV script, there would be rewrites. So much about the Duggar lifestyle is anachronistic.

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

On its own, two sisters hanging out isn’t the biggest deal. They are, after all, siblings.

But though they have both made public statements against the horrors of IBLP, they have very different approaches.

Jill participated in the recent Amazon documentary. Meanwhile, Jinger said that she hopes to find a “more God-honoring way” of critiquing her childhood. That way? Her memoir.

But Jinger also shared support for Jill ahead of Shiny Happy People coming out on Amazon.

She expressed an interest in what Jill had to say to the public.

So, even if they have different approaches, they’re still rooting for each other.