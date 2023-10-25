Jason Duggar might not be one of the best-known members of his infamous family.

But he’s certainly been going out of his way to make a name for himself in recent months.

First, in what appeared to be a show of loyalty to his beleaguered parents, Jason publicly blasted his sister Jill’s debut memoir.

It was the sort of gesture that almost certainly raised Jason’s standing in the eyes of his father, Jim Bob, who controls the family’s finances.

But interestingly, Jason now seems to have reversed course by engaging in the sort of behavior that we’ve come to associate with his more rebellious siblings.

If you’ve been following the family for any length of time, then you’re likely aware that the family follows very strict rules with regard to their attire.

The infamous Duggar dress code mostly applies to women, but men in the family are also expected to maintain certain standards with regard to “modesty.”

Needless to say, Jason’s latest gym selfie doesn’t live up to those standards.

Jason recently traveled to Dallas to participate in a Spartan Race, which is like a marathon combined with an obstacle course.

Obviously, it’s the sort of event that requires its participants to be in peak physical condition.

So Jason got himself a training partner and hit the gym hard — which his parents were probably okay with.

And he and his pal posed for a lot of shirtless selfies, which Jason then posted to his Instagram Story — and that’s something that Jim Bob and Michelle almost certainly were not okay with.

Given his family’s ultra-strict rules about … well, everything, Jason’s willingness to pose shirtless and post the pics publicly has come as a major surprise to fans and followers.

“F–king hell, it feels extra weird to see a Duggar nipple. Had it been any other dude I wouldn’t think twice,” one commenter wrote on Reddit, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“He looks so sheepish in this pic. Like he feels unsure about showing off this much skin and what people will think when he posts it,” another added.

“Remember when the Duggar boys had to wear jeans to run a mile race because shorts were immodest? Checkmate, JB!” a third chimed in.

Others pointed out that there seems to be an unfair double standard for men and women in the Duggar clan.

“So his sisters would be immodest for wearing pants, and his mother was ‘defrauding’ for being a cheerleader in high school, but it’s fine for him to post a shirtless gym selfie?” wrote one such user.

“How much would he care if his wife wore a sports bra to the gym?”

Jason, of course, would not be okay with such a display of “immodesty” from a woman.

So while we applaud him for rejecting some of his family’s most ridiculous rules, the gesture rings a little hollow, as he almost certainly would not defend one of his sisters if they posted a comparable gym selfie.