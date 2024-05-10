Meri Brown simply cannot win when it comes to her professional life.

Previously, the long-time Sister Wives star worked as a salesperson for LuLaRoe, a fashion company that pretty much everyone believes to be a pyramid scheme.

It really did seem like a pretty shady endeavor.

Now, meanwhile, Meri appears to have left that business behind…

… but many fans aren’t thrilled with what she has replaced it with.

Just a few days ago, Meri announced that she had launched a company named after a phrase she often uses on social media: Worthy Up.

“I’ve spent the better part of the past decade taking a good look at myself and figuring out who I am, what I want, and where I’m going. I had to Worthy Up,” Brown shared via the company’s Facebook page on Friday, April 26.

“This community is a place where I will share my personal experiences of growth and hope to support you in your journey, too.”

According to this Facebook page, Worthy Up is “a community focused on transformation and self discovery” and “a safe space for individuals to grow, connect, and inspire one another.”

We said at the time of our reporting that we weren’t exactly sure what any of this meant; we were confused by what the company actually does.

Fast forward to May 6 and Meri talking more in depth in an Instagram video about this “passion project.”

At one point, Brown mentioned that membership costs for Worthy Up cost anywhere from $150 to $600 per year, prompting quite a bit of consternation and annoyance from a number of users.

“What is this that would cost $600 a year? Putting your self on a list? I don’t understand what this is about?” one fan asked.

“What IS it? The ‘community’ what does that mean?” another user commented, while a third fan agreed as follows:

“Is it an [MLM]? A book? A course? A podcast? What is it?? What are ppl paying for??”

We very much agree with this sentiment.

In the clip above, Meri is sitting on a porch and looking down at her knees, prior to stating in a voiceover:

“I’m done allowing other people to determine my worth. My voice will be heard.”

The video then goes over to Meri in a confessional … explaining that she’s had times where she’s felt “supported,” but also times where she was in a “dark place.”

However, she knew she was “not the only person in the world” who dealt with this, saying into the camera:

“I really wanted to be able to tell the full truth about myself. And while doing that, helping other people to understand that just because they exist, they are worthy.”

This sounds very admirable.

And we appreciate the perspective Meri has often had on her life, its trials, its tribulations and all she’s gone through with Kody Brown.

Of Worthy Up this week, Meri continued:

“I’m so excited to see it come to fruition! I’ve spent the better part of the past decade taking a good look at myself and figuring out who I am, what I want, and where I’m going. I knew I had to Worthy Up!

“The community I’ve created is a place where I will be sharing my personal experiences of growth, and want to support you in yours, as well! Remember, simply because you exist, YOU are worthy!!”

The company offers three different membership tiers, according to the website.

With the $150 Insight Membership, fans get a digital membership for the remainder of 2024, as well as access to the Worthy Up Facebook group, a “printable pdf WOW workbook,” an “accountability community” and first access to knowledge about upcoming events and merchandise.

The $300 Inspiration Membership comes with all of the above, plus “one interactive virtual live discussion” per month and a Worthy Up merchandise package.

Finally, the $600 Impact Membership offers all of the above, plus a discount on events and next year’s membership and a “surprise bonus gift from Meri.”