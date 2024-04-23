Jinger Duggar Teases Surprising Family Reunion: Who Will Attend?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Might the ice be thawing between Jim Bob Duggar and his children?

We can’t say for certain at this time.

But we’re guessing plenty of celebrity gossip followers out there are well aware that the father of 19 doesn’t see his kids very much these days.

Not after Josh Duggar was found guilty of child pornography possession and then Jill Duggar dragged the f–k out of her parents as part of an Amazon documentary.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery’s “Serengeti” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Jinger hasn’t been as vocal as some of her siblings when it comes to trashing her controversial parents… but she hasn’t exactly been sharing social media photos of her and her mom or dad, either.

While participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories on April 22, however, the 30-year old was asked if she has “any trips planned to see family” in the near future.

“We plan to visit my family sometime in the next few months!” she wrote alongside a red heart emoji, adding to the surprise of many:

“I miss them so much!”

We’re up close and personal here with Jinger Duggar during a podcast appearance. (Image Credit: Youtube)

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, of course, live in Arkansas.

Back in 2019 Jinger and her husband, Jeremy, moved to Los Angeles.

“Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” the spouses announced in just over four years ago.

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family.

“Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

Jeremy Vuolo winks at the camera in a scene from Counting On. (Photo Credit: TLC)

At one point, it seemed as if Joy-Anna Duggar might be off to the Sunshine State, as well, in order to be closer to her sister.

But this has not yet materialized.

“It’s funny because when we went and visited Jinger and Jeremy, they were joking like, ‘Jeremy is going to try and convince Austin that L.A. is not so bad of a place to live,’” Joy-Anna recalled last month, speaking to YouTube viewers about her January visit to Los Angeles.

“This is the first trip, not that we’re ever gonna move there probably, but this is the first time where I was like, ‘I mean I could see us living here if that’s where God moved us.’”

Jinger Duggar released a memoir in January of 2023. (Amazon)

For her part, meanwhile, Jinger has never hurled her parents too far under any buses.

But she did release a memoir that shed light on her unusual upbringing and has admitted at times that it was both confusing and sort of dark.

“Imagine this scenario: A man and a woman get married. They immediately start having children because Gothard opposes any kind of birth control,” she wrote in the book (above).

“Since they’re not allowed to send their kids to school, the mom is in her home, with morning sickness from pregnancy for half the year, trying to manage and homeschool five kids,” she continues, noting that the husband works long hours to “provide for the family.

“She feels overwhelmed, unable to handle the responsibility of raising so many children practically alone.”

It’s not hard to wonder from where Jinger got that whole idea, is it?