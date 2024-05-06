Janelle Brown Celebrates First Birthday Since Son’s Suicide

Janelle Brown had a reason to celebrate on Sunday.

And also a reason to mourn.

Ahead of her 55th birthday (today, May 6! Best wishes to the Sister Wives cast member!), Brown jumped on her Instagram Story to post a photo of her outdoor gardening area in North Carolina… where she spends part of her time when she’s away from her home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

On a late 2022 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown speaks up. (Image Credit: TLC)

“The NC garden adventure begins (technically I’m at the last part of planing seasons but that’s life lol),” Janelle wrote as a caption to the image.

After sharing a multitude of birthday messages from her loved ones, the mother of six then uploaded a picture of herself smiling as she sat in front of what looks to be a (delicious!) German chocolate cake.

“A little red faced from working in the garden,” the TLC personality wrote, noting that the dessert item — which her daughter, Madison Brush, made — was tasty AF. (We’re paraphrasing there.)

The 55-year old, of course, had to enjoy her special occasion with late son Garrison by her side.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

As you likely know by now, Garrison died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 4.

Last month Janelle also used Instagram to honor what would have been Garrison’s 26th birthday via an emotional tribute video.

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart,” she wrote at the time. “We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore…

“I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed.”

Janelle Brown gets deep in this scene from Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

In the many weeks since losing Garrison, we’ve learned — via text messages obtained by In Touch Weekly that Garrison sent to family members and friends leading up to his final moment — that Garrison had suicidal thoughts toward the end of his life.

In a group chat with people who have worked with the Browns, Garrison responded to a photo of a friendly paintball fight by writing:

“I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.”

In the most heartbreaking exchange that leaked onlline, Janelle told her son she saw the “text you sent to the troop” and said she was concerned about Garrison as a “whole person.”

Responded Garrison at one point:

“I gave Gabe my firing pistons a while ago I know you guys worry about my suicidal tendencies.“

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

It’s all so very, very tragic.

Previously, local authorities confirmed that one of Garrison’s roommates said she and Garrison had been talking of late about the latter’s deflated mental state.

The Flagstaff police report went on to say that this friend “stated that he knew that [Garrison] was having problems with his ex-girlfriend and that he was not a very happy person.”

Relatedly, in a confessional interview at one point in 2022, Janelle expressed concern over her sons’ lack of connection with their father as a result of Kody Brown’s strict COVID-19 family rules.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health. Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” Janelle said back then.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org