Will Stray Kids attend the Met Gala?

The list of confirmed 2024 Met Gala guests included mainstays and newcomers alike. But the list was also incomplete.

Historically, no K-Pop group has ever attended the Met Gala. The event is notoriously exclusive, with Anna Wintour personally exercising final say over attendees.

Is 2024 a major milestone for one of the world’s most popular music genres?

Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. of boy group Stray Kids attend the 2023 Asia Artist Awards at the Philippine Arena on December 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Stray Kids is an immensely popular K-Pop group

In 2018, Stray Kids formed under JYP Entertainment. The boy band debuted after appearing on the survival show, Stray Kids.

Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. make up Stray Kids’ eight members.

The band has sold more than 21 million albums worldwide. They are immensely popular in many countries — including the United States.

Prior to the 2024 Met Gala, Stray Kids’ latest album was ROCK-STAR.

ROCK-STAR debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. This was the boy band’s fourth time scoring the Number 1 spot.

While that cements the band’s worldwide celebrity status, it is not (presumably) of particular interest to Anna Wintour as she carefully curates the list of invitations for the Met Gala.

Stray Kids performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

The eight members of Stray Kids are also fashion icons.

As with all boy bands, from the Backstreet Boys to The Beatles, Stray Kids are selling more than just music. There’s an image, a projection of personality. A brand.

Stray Kids act as brand ambassadors for various luxury designers. Many of which are very familiar names for Met Gala attendees.

Hyunjin has the distinction of being the very first Korean Global Brand Ambassador for Versace. Meanwhile, in 2023, Felix became a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton. And that matters to Anna Wintour.

Stray Kids makes history tonight as the first K-Pop group to be officially invited to the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/NIHqxP1yHk — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) May 6, 2024

Yes, Stray Kids is attending the 2024 Met Gala

Just days ahead of the May 6, 2024 Met Gala, Stray Kids put on a livestream for their legions of fans.

During the livestream, Seungmin (if you don’t know them apart, he often has the floofiest hair) made the announcement.

Not only had they received a coveted invitation to what many dub to be the “Oscars of fashion,” but Seungmin revealed that the band was fully prepared to attend.

Not every Met Gala attendee fully understands the assignment. Meanwhile, many first-time attendees blow everyone out of the water with their spectacular and stylish choices.

Remember, the point of the Met Gala — aside from the obvious charity work — is not simply to look good. It is to fit a specific prompt.

2024’s prompt was “The Garden of Time.” Let’s hope that Stray Kids’ first Met Gala leaves a lasting and positive impression.