Janelle Brown Pays Tribute to Late Son on Garrison’s 26th Birthday

Janelle Brown just shared a truly heart-shattering Instagram post.

On Wednesday, the Sister Wives star’s son, Garrison, would have turned 26 years old — except, tragically, he took his own life about six weeks ago.

As previously documented, Garrison died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 4.

We’ve since learned, via text messages Garrison sent to family members and friends leading up to this moment, that Garrison had suicidal thoughts toward the end of his life.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

It’s all so VERY sad.

In her aforementioned tribute, meanwhile, the grieving mother of six uploaded photos and videos of her son on his birthday throughout the years, while also writing a lovely message to mark the incredibly challenging occasion.

The final picture in the video feature a young Garrison smiling at his mom as she holds up what appears to be a cake in the shape of a spider.

Again: It’s all so VERY sad.

Garrison Brown and mother Janelle on Sister Wives. (TLC)

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore,” Janelle wrote in the caption, accompanied by a whistled version of “Happy Birthday.”

“We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place),” Janelle continued.

“I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed.”

This was far from the first time Janelle took to social media in order to either thank supporters and/or honor Garrison.

Last month, for example, Brown said she was moved to tears by the public response to Garrison’s suicide.

“It’s been hard to get my brain to work properly again. I am so grateful for the outpouring of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks. The support has been overwhelming. I am honored,” Janelle also wrote a few weeks ago.

The TLC personality continued as follows:

“So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Garrison was honored by family members and by his National Guard Unit last Saturday at a celebration of life ceremony. He would have loved it.”

Janelle Brown appears on a 2022 episode of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

According to friends of the reality star, Garrison had fallen into Depression prior to his death, drinking heavily most nights, at least partially related to a recent break-up.

He sent a troubling text message the day before taking his own life… which prompted Janelle to reach out to her other kids and ask them to check on Garrison.

His brother, Gabriel, volunteered to do so — and then later discovered his sibling’s corpse in his Flagstaff, Arizona apartment.

Janelle and her former spouse, Kody, released a joint statement on March 5, alerting everyone to what had happened with their son.

Janelle Brown is featured here on the Sister Wives tell-all special. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” they wrote back then.

“His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

May Garrison Brown rest in peace.