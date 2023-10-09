Jenelle Brown Fears for Her Kids’ Mental Health. Because Their Father Sucks.

Jenelle Brown opened up about something very personal and painful on the latest episode of Sister Wives.

On Sunday evening’s broadcast, Gabriel and Garrison were deciding whether or not to move in with Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn… leading to new remarks from them all about their respective issues with infamous father Kody Brown.

This possible cohabitating took place amid Janelle fighting with Kody and strongly considering the end of her spiritual union.

(At this point, it’s worth noting that this episode was filmed almost a year ago and Janelle and Kody have since split up.)

“At this point, our family to use an analogy, feels like we all abandoned ship in different life boats,” Gabe explained in a confessional.

“Every individual mom is doing a great job keeping their unit together.

“I think it’s really nice that my mom and her kids and Christine and her kids can actually maintain a really functional relationship. It gives me a lot of hope that we can still have this warm place for each other.”

Gabe then emphasized how he and his brother were still “at odds” with their dad following the Covid fallout… back when Kody basically banned them from seeing their friends or girlfriends.

Gabe claimed they were “met with a wall” when trying to work things out with him, saying there “was no line of dialogue” to be had between them and that’s “what really drove a wedge between us.”

Previously, Gabe said he stopped speaking to Kody after his father forgot his birthday.

Christine, for her part, said her own children were pretty “used to Kody not being in their life,” but then acknowledged this wasn’t the case for Janelle and their kids together… as Janelle explained how the estrangement has affected them all.

In such an awful way.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health. Gabriel feels everything very deeply, but he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” Janelle told the camera.

“And Garrison just seems angrier, sadder, he’s not as happy go lucky as he used to be.”

“For them, this has been a lot more devastating than it has been for my kids,” added Christine.

Seriously, so very sad.

On the episode, Janelle chose to spend her birthday with Kody, despite their ongoing strife.

And maybe it was a good thing in the end. Because it offered her some perspective.

When it comes to her and Kody and their feelings for each other and some possible future together?

“There just isn’t anything there anymore, there just isn’t,” she said to close the episode.

