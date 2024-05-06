Jared Leto’s adventurous sense of style has made him a Met Gala legend.

No doubt many fashion fans are hoping that Jared will once again wow the industry with one of his bold couture looks at tonight’s star-studded fundraiser.

Sadly, it sounds like those folks will be disappointed this year.

Jared Leto attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Jared Leto Will NOT Be Attending the 2024 Met Gala

In a recent interview with E! News, Jared revealed that he’ll be forced to skip this year’s Met Gala.

The reason? Well, in addition to his work as an actor, Jared is the frontman for the band 30 Seconds to Mars.

The popular rock group is currently on tour for the first time in a long time. And Jared’s busy concert schedule will prevent him from working the red carpet at this year’s gala.

“Back on the road,” Jared told the outlet. “It’s been five years.”

Jared added that while he won’t be in attendance, he will be keeping an eye on the event to see what memorable looks his celebrity friends are rocking.

“I will be there in spirit with my head and my cat wishing everybody a beautiful night,” he told E!

Yes, Jared has rocked some very memorable looks at past Met Galas, including a giant cat costume and a fake second head.

Needless to say, his presence will be greatly missed at this year’s fundraiser.

But we can’t blame him for missing it. After all, the man has a lot on his plate!

Jared Is One Busy Multi-Hyphenate

In addition to touring, Jared is currently filming Tron: Ares.

He remarked to E! that the experience of performing live and that of filming a big-budget science fiction film could not be more different.

“It’s very strange, to be honest, because the shows are about absolute freedom,” Jared said, “and acting is all about control.”

“It’s cool to do them both,” he continued. “I’ve never really done it at the same exact time before. It’s pretty intense. It’s going to be an interesting experience.”

Jared added that while he’s performing for bigger crowds these days, his passion for the music has remained unchanged since the band formed in 1998.

“The audiences have grown,” he said, noting that there’s “so much passion” in his band’s shows.

Jared’s not the only celeb who will be skipping this year’s festivities.

In fact, his former rival Taylor Swift is also sitting this one out.

But we’re sure all the absent A-listers will be watching closely to see who will sport this year’s most audacious fit!