Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber: Expecting Twins?!?!?!?

As you may have heard by now, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have a very exciting reason to feel extremely blessed at the moment:

They are expecting their first child!

On Thursday, the singer and the supermodel shared this unexpected bombshell via Instagram, with Justin posting a montage of photos that feature his wife and her impressive baby bump.

Indeed, Hailey is a full six months along in her pregnancy.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Now, meanwhile, astute fans are wondering whether or not the spouses have twice the reasons to feel twice as ecstatic as they originally assumed.

Why?

Because they might be having twins!

To be clear, neither half of the couple has confirmed the gender of its impending child or even hinted that two babies might be on the way.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

However, Bieber’s mother, Patti Mallette, wrote the following as a comment … responding yesterday to Stephen Baldwin’s social media message about the pregnancy.

“Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!”

You can see where the confusion and curiosity lies, right?

Mallette pluralized the word BABIES, causing folks to speculate that twins might be on the way.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Original’s “Justin Bieber: Seasons” at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

And, hey, they might be. Except…

“No not twins lol I wish,” Patti later clarified. “I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now.”

The pregnancy news comes amid far too many rumors of marital trouble between the Biebers.

In late March, a source sounded pretty confident in telling In Touch Weekly that Hailey was looking to separate from Justin.

“Hailey’s struggling,” this tabloid wrote back then. “She just needs time to sort things out on her own.”

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Rhode Bieber watch Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on April 23, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Hailey eventually took it upon herself to shoot down such personal and wayward speculation.

“Just FYI,” Hailey began on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 5. “The stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong.”

She went on to describe these claims as “made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion.”

Concluded the mother-to-be at the time:

“I know it may be fun feeding into these stories. But just know they’re always false.”

Hailey Baldwin attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Finally, People Magazine alleges that the Biebers already have a named picked out for their first kid.

“Everyone is excited for them,” this People source said late on May 9.

“They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. T

“hey’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby.”