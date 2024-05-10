Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reunited following a very controversial week.

As we previously reported, Harry made a trip to London this week to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The trip generated criticism for a couple of reasons:

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex lay ferns and a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the newly unveiled UK war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, on October 28, 2018, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Rosa Woods – Pool/Getty Images)

For one thing, Harry did not make time to visit with his father, even though King Charles is currently battling cancer.

On top of that, Meghan did not join Harry on his latest trip home.

She did, however, meet him at London’s Heathrow Airport, where the couple embarked on the next leg of their journey together.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Visit Nigeria

According to a report from The New York Post, Meghan and Harry “secretly” met at the airport, where she touched down two days after his arrival in London.

After rendezvousing at Heathrow’s VIP Windsor Suite, the couple set off for Nigeria together.

Harry and Meghan had been invited by Nigeria’s chief of defense staff, the country’s highest-ranking military official.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

Shortly after arriving in the capital city of Abuja on Friday morning, Harry and Meghan visited children at the Lights Academy in Abuja.

The Post reports that the Sussexes were greeted by cheering crowds.

Later today, Harry is scheduled to meet with injured service members at a military hospital.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

On Saturday, Meghan and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization, will co-host an event for the Women in Leadership organization.

Harry and Meghan’s Trip Likely to Draw Criticism

Needless to say, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping very busy and doing some very important work

But despite the obvious good intentions at work here, the couple is likely to receive some harsh criticism from the UK tabloid press.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

For starters, Meghan’s decision to skip the UK leg of the trip was already controversial.

The news that she flew to London but never left the airport is likely to spark some performative outrage from the usual suspects.

On top of that, Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals. And in the past, they’ve been criticized for treating their international trips as though they were royal tours.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a local farming family, the Woodleys, on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. (Photo by Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images)

Of course, the people of Nigeria probably don’t care that this trip is not an official royal engagement.

The fact is, Harry and Meghan are using their platform to enrich lives and call attention to important issues.

But disparaging the Sussexes is big business in the UK.

And since Meghan receives criticism for just about everything she does, you can be sure that this humanitarian trip will be no exception.