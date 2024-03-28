Hailey Bieber Really May Separate From Justin, Source Claims

You’ve likely heard the rumors by now.

But the question still remains:

Will they actually become a reality?

We speak vaguely here about Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber and the ongoing speculation that this marriage will soon come to an end… mostly because the model is unhappy with the singer.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Back in February, a source told In Touch Weekly that that Hailey believes her husband to be “clingy” and thinks “Justin relies on her so much for his emotional and psychological wellbeing.”

This same insider even went ahead and said the following:

“There are times Hailey just wants to end it so she can be on her own again.”

Between fighting over former lovers and/or inappropriate bad behavior — while also disagreeing over when to have kids — the spouses “have had a lot of ups and downs. Friends are surprised they’ve lasted this long,” In Touch concluded at the time.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (GETTY)

Now, meanwhile, this same outlet is at it again.

“Hailey’s struggling,” In Touch wrote once again this week, making it seem as if a separation really might be on the horizon by adding:

“She just needs time to sort things out on her own.”

Hailey is reportedly angry over allegations that she had an affair, while also angry at her dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, for what he wrote late last month.

Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord,” Stephen shared on his social media account at the time, fueling chatter of a divorce.

Fast forward several days after this mysterious post went viral and Hailey seemingly addressing all the talk about her relationship.

“Just FYI,” she began on her Instagram Story late on Tuesday, March 5. “The stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong.”

She described these claims as “made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion.”

Hailey Baldwin attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Hailey and Justin were friends for years and then got married in 2019.

They’ve faced a number of challenges ever since, including Justin getting diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which forced him to cancel his tour in 2022 and spend more time at home.

Now, says the In Touch source, “Hailey just wants to live by herself for a while.”

She isn’t prepared to take any legal or final steps, however.

“Hailey’s not asking for a divorce,” this new report states. “She knows Justin feels hurt and confused, but she feels lost too. She just needs a break.”