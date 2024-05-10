A judge ruled this week that music legend Brian Wilson should be placed under a conservatorship due to a “major neurocognitive disorder.”

The legendary singer-songwriter will now enter a guardianship controlled by his manager LeeAnn Hard and publicist Jean Sievers.

According to a report from USA Today, Wilson did not object to the ruling.

Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Pantages Theatre on May 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Brian Wilson’s Conservatorship: Everything We Know

Best known for his work with the Beach Boys, Wilson, 81, has been battling dementia for several years.

In January, his wife, Melinda Wilson, passed away suddenly at the age of 77.

The situation left Brian in need of a caretaker. And thankfully, it sounds like he will now receive the help that he needs.

Brian Wilson and his wife Melinda Ledbetter pose for photographers during the photocall for the film “Love & Mercy” presented in the Berlinale Special of the 65th Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin, on February 8, 2015. (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

“The court finds from clear and convincing evidence that a conservatorship of the person is necessary and appropriate in that (Wilson) is unable to care for (his) person,” Judge Gus T. May wrote in Thursday’s ruling.

“The conservatorship is the least restrictive alternative needed for the protection of conservatee.”

May added that Hard and Sievers have been granted the authority to “authorize the administration of medications appropriate for the care and treatment”

Brian Wilson, leader and co-founder of the rock band the Beach Boys, performs on the Pet Sounds: The Final Performances Tour at ACL Live on May 13, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Brian Wilson Pays Tribute to Late Wife

Wilson has not made any sort of public statement since he paid tribute to his wife shortly after she passed.

“Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost,” Wilson wrote on his website at the time.

“Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career,” he continued.

Brian Wilson attends Official Academy Screening of “Love & Mercy” hosted by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at The Academy Theatre at Lighthouse International on June 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

“[Melinda] encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her.”

Wilson’s struggles with mental health and his relationship with Melinda were portrayed in the 2014 biopic Love & Mercy.

Celebrity Conservatorships Have Earned a Bad Reputation

Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Pantages Theatre on May 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The legal battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship raised the public’s awareness about such arrangements.

Obviously, in that case, the guardianship was not in Britney’s best interest. And the people who seized control of her life abused their power.

However, in the case of Brian Wilson, it seems all involved parties agree that a conservatorship is the best option.

Here’s hoping this living legend will receive all the help he needs.