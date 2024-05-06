Gisele’s new boyfriend has never made a red carpet appearance with her. Will that all change at the Met Gala?

The supermodel hasn’t almost never missed dazzling on the first Monday in May. When she was married to Tom Brady, the pair used to dominated the best dressed lists together.

But times have changed, and while Gisele is getting ready to return to the Met Gala, Tom is nursing his wounds after being brutally roasted the night before.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen At the 2024 Met Gala: Will Her New Boyfriend Tag Along?

On May 6, 2024, the famous and fabulous will walk the red carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art for Anna Wintour’s favorite night of the year: the Met Gala.

Gisele Bundchen rarely misses the event, and is among the names all but confirmed to attend. She’s expected to arrive in style, along other stars like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence, and Zendaya, who is co-chairing.

While all eyes should be on what she’s wearing, most people will be waiting to see if she brings a very important accessory: arm candy.

Namely, her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. Now, “dates” aren’t really a thing at the Met Gala. You’re either invited as a couple or you’re invited individually and then arrive together. Case in point: Taylor Swift and Travis Scott were individually invited to the Met Gala. (Sorry Swifties, they’re not going.)

With that in mind, since Joaquim isn’t what you’d call “famous,” he’d have to be invited with Gisele in order to come. This has not been confirmed yet.

For Gisele’s sake though, we hope he was invited. First of all, it would be the first time they walked the red carpet together. Secondly, they need to save some face.

Tom Brady attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest’s “The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady” at the Kia Forum on May 5, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)

Tom Brady Teased Over Gisele’s New Boyfriend At Roast

The night before the Met Gala, Tom subjected himself to a litany of teasing from former teammates, comedians, and even one former fling. Hi, Kim Kardashian!

Everyone’s favorite topic seemed to be Tom losing Gisele to her new boyfriend and while their divorce caused Gisele many tears, Tom’s “friends” tried to make her new relationship a laughing stock.

“[Tom has] so many rings he could melt them down and forge a sword to go on a quest to get Gisele back from that jiujitsu teacher,” joked Jeff Ross.

“Your ex wife’s new boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers,” added Randy Moss.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Gisele BÃ¼ndchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Who Is Joaquim Valente?

“They started out as friends,” an insider told People of the new couple. They started dating last summer, in June 2023, shortly after her divorce was done.

“He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce.”

The Miami-based jiujitsu instructor and Gisele have kept things very low-key since getting together. Gisele’s reportedly enjoying being with someone she has so much in common with.

“They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young. They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S. They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living. Gisele’s in a great space. She is happy and very much enjoying life. Joaquim is perfect for her,” the insider added to People.

Here’s hoping everyone has happiness! That’s really all that matters!