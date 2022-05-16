Sam Asghari Speaks Up After Britney Spears Miscarriage: We Will Have a Miracle Soon

On Saturday, May 14, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their tragic miscarriage.

They had both wanted a baby together for years, but only been able to try for a matter of months.

In their joint announcement of the loss, they acknowledged that they "should have waited" before sharing what was, at the time, very good news.

Sam has also offered a more personal response to the sad setback.

Under Britney's post of their mutual miscarriage announcement, Sam left a comment.

"We will have a miracle soon," he wrote under Britney's post.

This is a heartbreaking moment for many -- but for no one more than for Britney and Sam.

"We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family," Britney wrote in the caption under her announcement.

"Thanks for your support," she expressed.

The accompanying message, shared in a graphic rather than a caption, was what broke the news:

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the statement began.

“This is a devastating time for any parent," the two acknowledged.

At every step, Sam and Britney are clearly going out of their way to express compassion for others in similar -- and worse -- situations.

"Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along," the joint statement acknowledged.

"However," the beloved couple explained, "we were overly excited to share the good news."

Britney and Sam affirmed: "Our love for each other is our strength."

"We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," Britney and Sam's joint statement made clear.

"We are grateful for all of your support," they expressed.

The statement concluded: "We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Obviously, Britney and Sam are not the only ones who feel crushed by this news.

Britney previously shared that her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, were the first to learn the news.

Finding out that you're going to get a new sibling is always major news, even when you're a teenager.

Britney and Sam have been together for half a dozen years.

They have wanted to marry and have a child together for a few years now.

Until late last year, however, they were unable to -- legally and physically.

Legally, Britney was still under her conservatorship.

It was not just her finances, her career, and her movements that were beyond her control.

Britney was unable to regulate her own healthcare, including removing her IUD.

The restrictions upon her reproductive freedoms were discussed for some time in the public sphere.

Then, in June of 2021, Britney confirmed the situation in her historic courtroom testimony, lamenting her inability to have a child.

Britney's forced sterilization is a violation of her fundamental human rights, and it also forced her to delay this pregnancy.

Britney's conservatorship is now gone, and so is her IUD, but the specter of both continue to haunt her life.

Nothing can ever restore those lost years, and we don't just mean her right to live her life as she sees fit.

Her odds of successfully conceiving and bringing a child to term go down with age. The window is closing. There's a reason that Britney and Sam are hoping for a "miracle" baby.