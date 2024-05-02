Britney Spears’ divorce from Sam Asghari is now complete.

In August of 2023, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split. Though they have never publicly explained the split in detail, rumored reasons include everything from cheating allegations to simply spending too much time apart.

However, in the wake of their breakup, both Britney and Sam have refused to trash each other despite ample opportunities.

Now, the months-long and often painful divorce process is over. And it could have been so much messier.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “One Upon A Time…In Hollywood” at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

After more than eight months, Britney Spears has settled her divorce with Sam Asghari

TMZ reports that Britney and Sam settled their divorce agreement following their split in August 2023.

According to the report, the two filed a Stipulated Judgment alongside Britney’s response to Sam’s initial divorce petition.

Technically, there’s one final step, TMZ notes — waiting for the judge to sign off. But with no anticipated obstacles, the marriage will soon be consigned to history.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on September 20, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

As we reported in June of 2022, Britney and Sam signed a prenup. Prenuptial agreements are often a good idea in marriages, but can become vital (depending upon local marriage laws) when one party is significantly wealthier than the other.

In this case, the prenup essentially leaves Sam Asghari with nothing following the divorce.

Britney did pay (very pricey) rent for Sam’s new digs after they split. And reports said that she planned to part ways by giving him a six-figure check — though it’s unclear if that happened. Divorce plans can change dramatically in eight months.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Surprisingly, Britney and Sam’s divorce did not end up as messy as some thought (or hoped)

As many may recall, shortly after the date of separation, there were reports that Sam Asghari would challenge the prenup. That does not appear to have happened.

There was also a report that Sam believed that Britney had been unfaithful. One alarming claim alleged that Britney been physically abusive towards him during the marriage.

No actual mention of any of that appears to have arisen from the actual divorce itself. In fact, Sam has vocally defended Britney following their separation. And Britney trashed other exes in her best-selling memoir but did not condemn Sam at all.

Some people were clearly hoping that this would be a big, ugly mess. Some specific tabloids that profited from hysteria over Britney’s behavior in the 2000s seemed eager for a prolonged, bitter divorce.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case. And while it’s always possible that Britney and Sam’s divorce had a grim underside that didn’t come to light in paperwork, sometimes people just grow apart.

They had years of happiness together. Their marriage didn’t last. And now, it’s over. That’s how divorce works.