Britney Spears: Pregnant! Expecting First Baby With Sam Asghari!

No oops here, folks.

But Britney Spears has gone ahead and done it again.

The global superstar announced on Monday, April 11 that she had started to pack on some pounds in the wake of a recent vacation to Maui with fiancé Sam Asghari.

It wasn't due to any over-eating at a luau, however.

"I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," Britney wrote on her official account, adding that she "won't be going out as much" in the near future to avoid paparazzi taking her photo.

The artist -- who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline -- went on to express some concern about this pregnancy.

"it's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible.

"women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday."

Continued Britney in her post:

"Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.

"This time I will be doing yoga every day !!!

"Spreading lots of joy and love!!!"

Back in November, Britney had a very different reason to celebrate after a judge terminated her conservatorship following a painful 13 years.

Several weeks prior to this decision, Spears had given a tearful testimony in which she detailed all the ways in which her father had controlled her life during that challenging period... even banning her from having another child.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears said in June 2021.

“I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby.”

She told the court back then that she wanted to remove her IUD “so I could start trying to have another baby," adding:

"But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children, any more children.”

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, weighed in on Twitter, calling Spears’ account “reproductive coercion.”

Fast forward these past few months... and how things have changed for Britney!

She's now engaged to Asghari and expecting the couple's very first baby.

“I can’t f–king believe it,” the singer told her Instagram followers following the model’s proposal late last year.

"What's next for Britney -- and this is the first time that this can be said for about a decade -- is up to one person: Britney," said her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, after the conservatorship was torpedoed at last.

And Spears didn't make any secret about a baby being part of these plans.

After the star’s conservatorship was finally ended in court, she told her Instagram followers that she had tiny humans on the brain.

“I’m thinking about having another baby!!!” Spears captioned a photo of an infant’s feet at the time.

“I wonder if this one is a girl.”

We'll find out in approximately 6-8 months! Hooray for Britney and Sam!