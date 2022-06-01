BritAnon: Britney Spears Harassed by Conspiracy Theorists Months After Conservatorship Ended

For months, Britney Spears has been shamed for her Instagram posts, contrasting with praise given to virtually identical content from other stars.

There's more to this than mom-shaming Britney's topless beach pics, however.

Some of Britney's so-called "fans" seem determined to pick apart her every post.

Now, a group of conspiracy theorists are flooding her comments with wild claims that someone else is controlling her account, that she's not "really" free.

On Tuesday evening, Britney Spears shared some fun throwbacks from a vacation to Mexico that she and Sam Asghari took earlier this year.

The pics show her wearing a gorgeous green bikini.

In fact, followers have seen other glimpses from this same trip in recent months.

Obviously, many followers responded like, you know, normal people, complimenting Britney's looks and the happy vibe of the pics.

But, even for social media, many of the comments were downright bizarre.

Apparently, posting a series of throwback photos equates to ... what, some sort of elaborate cover-up?

"Always old things," lamented one commenter, using a frowning emoticon. "I love her, but I stopped believing she is in control of her Instagram since March."

The commenter continued: "I don't think she's 100% free."

"But," the unhinged comment continued, "this topic is too unpopular to be addressed." Yes, because it is untethered from reality.

"It's to the point where you want to see her holding today's newspaper or something lmao," chimed in another.

"100% old content," the second commenter wrote.

That comment continued: "Who ever is running her IG is just scrolling down and picking pictures to repost."

"People wake up. Britney is not free," demanded another nutty comment.

"They are always posting the same stuff," the person wrote, "because they no longer have content about her anymore."

With no trace of irony, the person wrote: "Unfortunately she is still prisoner and surrounded by conspiracy people."

"BRITNEY IS NOT FREE AND EVERYTHING THAT LAST POSTED GIVES THE CONFIRMATION!!! #freebritney," a fan screeched in the comments.

Another asked: "Can we have new pics and videos please? Keep showing the same ones."

Yet another commenter scoffed: "As if we haven't seen these already."

"This account is stressing me out," complained another commenter.

"Can someone please figure out who's running this garbage, because we haven't seen Britney on live," they continued.

"And," the commenter went on, "every picture she looks like a hostage (if it's not recycled)."

"Where is Britney? This account is so bizarre, confusing, and suspiciously similar to the writing under the conservatorship," one insisted.

Another asked Britney: "Isn't that from the video you posted weeks ago... girl... are you okay? :/"

This kind of nonsense is exactly why some people were initially leery of the #FreeBritney movement in 2019.

Remember the people who used to write "wear yellow in your next post if you're in distress" under Britney's post, as if yellow isn't her favorite color?

This is basically the same thing.

What we're looking at are people who are bored of Britney living her life on her terms, because the conservatorship was interesting and exciting for them to follow.

Following a 40-year-old mom's posts about her pet and her vacations doesn't make you feel important or like you're part of something.

Some people just accept that, but not everyone can be normal in the comments under a major celebrity.

Instead, some weirdos convince themselves that there's some sort of secret, second conservatorship posting for Britney. The sad thing is that she might see some of this.