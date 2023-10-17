Britney Spears Drops Bombshell: I Aborted Justin Timberlake’s Baby

Britney Spears has dropped a bombshell.

In her upcoming memoir (“The Woman in Me”) the superstar musician reveals that she became pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s baby back when the singers dated as teenagers.

She did not carry it to term, however.

Spears had an abortion.

Britney Spears and boyfriend Justin Timberlake arrive at the premiere of her movie “Crossroads” at the Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 11, 2002. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

People Magazine has published an excerpt from the aforementioned book, which reveals this personal tidbit and which reads as follows:

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy.

“He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake attend the 29th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium January 9, 2002 in Los Angeles. (Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Spears and Timberlake met while cast members on the Mickey Mouse Club in the early 1990s.

They got together romantically in 1999, forming one of the most highly-publicized couples of that era before breaking up in 2002.

Timberlake eventually wrote a song titled “Cry Me a River” in which he implies that Spears broke his heart by cheating on him.

The solo artist is now married to Jessica Biel and shares two children with the actress, Silas, 8 and Phineas, 2.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the NBA All-Star Game at the First Union Center in Philadelphia in 2002. (Getty)

For her part, Spears shares sons Sean, 18 and Jayden, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney later married Sam Asghari in June 2022 after five years of dating.

However, the fitness model filed for divorce from the singer in August after 14 months of marriage.

Timberlake has not yet commented on this abortion reveal, but Spears emphasizes in her memoir that she wanted to become a mother at the time:

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have [terminated the pregnancy]. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Getty Images)

Spears adds of her experience undergoing the abortion:

“To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

Spears will release her wildly-anticipated memoir on October 24, through Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

We had previously been led to believe it would focus on her immediate family, specifically the ugly battles with father Jamie, under whose conservatorship Britney suffered for 13 years.

Britney Spears attends the announcement of her then-new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

We’d have to imagine it will focus a great deal on that relationship, too.

But it’s now clear the pop sensation plans to take fans inside nearly all aspects of her much-scrutinized life.

The memoir promises reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” according to a press release from Gallery Books.

It also says the singer’s book “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

t