Sam Asghari Roasts Donald Trump Jr for Bullying Britney Spears

These days, Sam Asghari is living on his own. His marriage to Britney Spears is part of the past.

Donald Trump Jr. is the adult failson of disgraced former president Donald Trump.

Neither man is particularly famous on his own. Both are unpopular to varying degrees. But they have one huge difference: basic decency.

When Don Jr. took cheap shots at Britney in a misguided effort to misrepresent his father’s legacy, Sam clapped back.

Just a quick refresher, Sam and Britney split this summer. They’d been married for only about a year, but they’d been together for several years before becoming engaged.

It was not sudden news to either of them. Apparently, they’d grown distant, with Sam traveling and working.

Though neither has badmouthed the other to the media, some reports did suggest that it was a bitter split. So Sam was not the first person whom we’d expect to see defending his ex.

In a recent post on his Instagram, Don Jr. posted a throwback photo of Britney alongside an unflattering screenshot from one of her recent knife-dancing demo videos.

The first photo was a professional photograph. It showed Britney exactly how Don Jr. would prefer her — standing still, looking pretty, and not making any of her own choices.

The pic on the right had received misplaced panic from internet weirdos, as Britney was dancing with fake knives from a prop shop. (Fun fact: that shop ended up making killer sales after the publicity from Britney’s dancing)

But, obviously, Don Jr. either didn’t do the research or didn’t care about the reality.

So he labeled the docile, super-young throwback pic “America Under Trump” and labeled the blurry screenshot “America Under Biden.”

While it’s true that the first photo looks more like someone his father would pursue in an effort to put under him, that was not his meaning.

He meant to imply that somehow the economy or dignity of the nation was in a better state during his father’s brief, humiliating presidency. Weird.

It’s unlikely that Don Jr. created the meme. He likely saw it and reposted it, uncredited.

He simply captioned it “yup.”

Naturally, the replies were full of people telling him that he’s a POS, and offering other accurate assessments of his character.

One reply in particular stood out above the rest. Not because of its length or harshness, but because of who wrote it.

“It’s not okay to be a bully,” Sam Asghari wrote as an Instagram comment.

We don’t expect to say this much during the coming months and years, but we’ll say it now: Sam Asghari is right.

It’s not okay, never okay, to be a bully.

Rest assured, most of the other commenters had far harsher, yet equally accurate statements to make. Plenty of people called out Don Jr. Many of the comments were too spicy for us to print. You get the idea.