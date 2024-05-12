Britney Spears “Need Help,” Family Thinks; Will She Be Hospitalized?

As the saying goes, the past is often prologue.

And if this is really the case, those close to Britney Spears are reportedly extremely concerned about the singer.

Back on May 1, Spears appeared to get injured in some sort of argument with her questionable boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz.

Paramedics were called to the scene, along with the police, but Spears was never taken to the hospital; nor were any charges filed.

Britney Spears performs on stage during Showtime’s live broadcast of Britney’s Onyx Hotel tour show at the American Airlines Arena March 28, 2004 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

The incident was quite strange, however, with fellow hotel guests in Los Angeles claiming Britney was very disheveled and making very little sense at the time everything transpired.

According to The Daily Mail, Britney was “clad in her underwear, clutching a pillow and [looking] distressed” at the scene of whatever took place.

Spears also had abrasions on her knees… may have been topless … and looked disheveled as she held the pillow to her chest.

In the days since these calls were placed to the authorities, Britney has trashed all reporting on the alleged fracas as fake news and said she’s perfectly healthy and everything is fine.

Britney Spears attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Spears also said she was moving to Boston — and, as has so often been the case of late, made very little sense in a number of rambling Instagram messages and videos.

This might explain why an insider tells In Touch Weekly that Britney’s “family thinks she needs help,” despite having been estranged from Spears for many years.

​“They’re considering their options,” the tabloid source says.

“Britney’s been on a downward spiral for a while now. What happened at the hotel was like a flashback to 2008.”

Britney Spears, winner of the Video Vanguard Award and Best Pop Video Award for ‘Till the World Ends’ poses in the press room during the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Ah, yes, 2008.

That was the year in which Spears attacked the paparazzi with an umbrella and shaved her head.

In February of that year, the artist was placed on three-day psychiatric hold on the order of a psychiatrist.

Spears lost custody of her two sons around this time and was ordered last year to undergo random drug and alcohol tests by the court handling her bitter custody dispute with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Britney Spears just finalized her divorce and is no longer living under a conservatorship controlled by her father.

This may have positive connotations, but it also means the star is very much alone these days.

She also remains very angry at her parents, even blaming her mother for supposedly setting her up during the aforementioned hotel incident.

“I know my mom was involved !!!” Britney wrote online several days ago.

“I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it.”

As always, we send our best wishes to Spears and simply hope and pray she is doing alright.