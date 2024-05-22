Scheana Shay dropped a surprising bombshell about her controversial castmate Tom Sandoval during Tuesday night’s episode Vanderpump Rules.

The second part of the Vanderpump Season 11 reunion saw Scheana accusing all of her male costars of hitting on her.

When Sandoval objected, she cited a specific incident in which he appeared to be coming on to her.

The demand for details blew up in Tom’s face, as Scheana revealed that he hit on her while he was still in a relationship with former Vanderpump star Kristen Doute.

Scheana Shay Says Tom Sandoval Tried to Hook Up With Her During a Trip to New York

“One time when we were in New York during the early seasons, we were there for Watch What Happens Live with Jax [Taylor] and Stassi [Schroeder],” Scheana recalled, according to Us.

“We went back to his room and raided the minibar, and he was telling me how he and Kristen hadn’t been intimate in so long. I felt like he was coming on to me.”

Sandoval claimed that he had no memory of the interaction.

When host Andy Cohen asked him how “the sex” was, Sandoval joked:

“I woke up with lockjaw and s–t out a condom two weeks later.”

Lisa Vanderpump, who was seated next to Tom, did not seem to appreciate the remark.

But it served its intended purpose by rescuing Sandoval from having to respond to Scheana’s allegations.

Another Scandal For Tom Sandoval?

The last thing that Sandoval needs, of course, is another career-damaging controversy.

In March of last year, the world learned that Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with her close friend Rachel Leviss.

Tom and Rachel’s romance has come to an end, but the fallout will likely remain with them for the rest of their lives! (Bravo)

The drama that followed came to be known as the Scandoval. And it worked wonders for Vanderpump‘s ratings, which had been on the decline for years.

But it didn’t do much for Sandoval’s reputation.

In fact, the bar owner and aspiring rock star has been described as the most hated man in reality television.

What’s Next For Vanderpump Rules?

Of course, a reality show can’t keep riding the wave of a single scandal forever.

Reports that Vanderpump Rules has been canceled appear to be premature. But it seems that fans have grown tired of the Scandoval.

Maybe Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay should hook up just to renew interest in their show!