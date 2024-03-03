Sam Asghari: I Will NEVER Trash Ex-Wife Britney Spears!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We may never know exactly what happened between Sam Asghari and Britney Spears.

We may never be privy to the basis behind the former couple’s divorce in in August 2023.

But now at least?

We’ve been given our first glimpse into what Asghari thinks about the end of his marriage.

Sam Asghari attends the “Finestkind” Los Angeles Premiere on December 12, 2023 in West Hollywood. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Paramount+)

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” the 29-year old model told People Magazine on Saturday.

From what we can gather, this marked Asghari’s first interview about Spears and his divorce in the last several months.

Spears and Asghari started dating in 2017 and were spouses for about five years.

Ever since their split, Asghari has defended Britney here and there, making it clear in an indirect manner that he has no negative feelings about the artist.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Asghari emphasized this point with People, too.

“I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” the actor said.

“That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

What a mature perspective, don’t you think?

Sam Asghari attends the 5th Daytime Beauty Awards honoring science behind beauty, health and wellness at Taglyan Complex on October 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Asghari isn’t dating anyone at the moment (he says the only woman in his life is his Doberman, Porsha), concluding as follows:

“I always have the most positive mindset about life. My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past.

“I look back fondly.

“My past was a blessing and beautiful.”

NOTE: According to TMZ the former couple’s divorce is nearly finalized.