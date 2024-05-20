A source close to Britney Spears has made the shocking claim that the pop icon will die unless she’s placed under a new conservatorship.

The insider tells TMZ that Britney is not taking the medication prescribed to her by doctors. However, she is allegedly drinking heavily and consuming “various drugs.”

The source notes that Britney has a history of addiction and has been to rehab on multiple occasions.

Apparently, Britney’s family is deeply concerned about what sort of fate might befall the singer if she’s left to her own devices.

The insider also claims that Britney experiences “radical mood swings” that have been known to result in violence.

Is Britney Spears Headed For Another Conservatorship?

All of this comes on the heels of an incident involving Britney and boyfriend Paul Soliz.

Initial reports indicated that Britney was injured in a fight with Soliz at a Las Vegas hotel.

According to TMZ, the fight caused so much damage that Britney “paid the hotel thousands” to cover repairs.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but Britney was not taken to the hospital, and no charges were filed.

Even so, the incident has reportedly sparked major concern among Britney’s loved ones.

Is Paul Soliz Controlling Britney’s Life?

According to TMZ’s insider, there’s a growing feeling that Soliz is exploiting Britney.

The convicted felon has reportedly seized control of Britney’s life and finances.

Multiple sources tell TMZ that it was “a huge mistake” to end her first conservatorship.

In a somewhat unusual move, the site also went back a couple of years to clear up some things about the manner in which the first conservatorship ended:

TMZ is reminding readers that Britney’s attempts to sue her dad fell flat. The outlet’s sources also defend the decision to bug Britney’s bedroom.

The insiders say Britney’s conservators had reason to believe that someone was delivering drugs to her house.

The surveillance, therefore, was a matter of life and death, the sources claim.

According to TMZ, the insiders want that information to be public. They feel that otherwise, no judge would “have the balls” to go against public opinion and create a new conservatorship.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.