Kate Middleton, William Want Meghan Markle & Kids to Join Harry on His Next Trip to …

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly suggested that Prince Harry bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and the couple’s two kids when he travels to London next month.

May marks the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games — the athletic competition for wounded vets that Harry helped to found — and multiple sources have confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will be on hand for the celebration.

But it was widely assumed that he would not be joined by Meghan.

After all, Meghan has stayed home during Harry’s past few trips to the UK, and with good reason.

The Royal Rift Rages On

For starters, Harry and Meghan have been evicted from Frogmore Cottage, the royal family estate that had previously served as their home base during visits to Harry’s home country.

On top of that, Harry recently lost a lawsuit in which he was suing for the right to hire police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

And of course, there’s the ongoing feud between the American and British factions of the royal family — a conflict that Meghan seems to be steering clear of as much as her position will allow.

But according to a new report from The Mirror, in spite of the rift, Kate and William are hoping that Harry’s wife and children will accompany him during his visit to London.

Prince William and Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle: Come to the UK! Bring Your Kids!

Meghan Markle’s kids have never made a trip to the UK with both of their parents — but that may soon change.

“William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far,” royal expert Tom Quinn tells The Mirror.

Quinn notes that the two couples have not been on speaking terms since the publication of Harry’s memoir in January of 2023.

But multiple outlets have reported that Harry and Meghan reached out to extend their well wishes in the wake of Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

And it appears that the gesture may have been the first step toward ending the feud between the Susssexes and the Waleses.

Will Meghan Markle Make the Trip to London?

However, it still seems unlikely that Meghan will make the trip to London, given the complexity of her relationship with the royals.

According to Express, Meghan is “listed as a guest” for the event, but has not yet revealed whether she plans to attend.

“Both Harry and Meghan are listed as guests and a speech has been scheduled, but there is still a question mark over whether Meghan will make an appearance,” a source tells the outlet.

“Her name has been penciled in as a TBC (to be confirmed),” the insider adds.

So yeah, it sounds like Meghan is choosing to sit this one out.

But it also sounds like the two warring factions of the royal family are closer than ever to reaching a peace deal!