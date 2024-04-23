Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield Secretly Welcome Baby #3!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

SURPRISE!

Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield revealed on the April 22 installment of Seeking Sister Wife that they welcomed a third child into their immediate family… a long time ago.

Daughter Leia Lilly Melisa Merrifield was born on May 17 of late year, the unusual couple has now confirmed, speaking with People Magazine about their latest addition.

“Leia is such a personality. She is very particular with what she likes and doesn’t like,” the Merrifields tell this publication.

Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield in in the confessional last season on Seeking Sister Wives. (TLC)

“She makes us all laugh. She is super independent and has been since birth. I prayed she would have her daddy’s beautiful blue eyes and she does.”

Added Dannielle:

“Pregnancy at 35 is a lot harder than pregnancy at 20, for sure. I had some preterm contractions at about 19 weeks and was hospitalized to get things under control.

“It was super scary because I didn’t have any problems in my previous pregnancies with our boys.”

The Merrifields have starred for multiple seasons on Seeking Sister Wife.

Garrick has not always been the most popular cast member on this show, which centers on plural marriages and expanded family units.

He was dragged hard a few years ago after it certainly seemed as if he just wanted a second spouse so he could have sex with more than one woman.

“We decided two years ago that God wanted us to live a plural lifestyle,” Garrick said on the Seeking Sister Wife Season 3 premiere.

Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield have not always had it easy finding another sister wife for their family. (Youtube/TLC)

“We don’t come from a polygmous background, but we believe in the bible, and people in there had multiple wives.

“And I thought ‘Gee, the people in there are godly people and God loved them, so I then realized God wasn’t against that.”

Dannielle, however, has always seemed hesitant about sharing her husband.

After praying about it awhile back, she said on air that she “realized bringing a sister wife into mine and Garrick’s relationship means my children gain another mother figure, and I think we all gain a little more love in our lives as well.”

That’s one way to look at it, we suppose.

The Merrifield are parents to a pair of sons on top of their new daughter.

“As everyone knows, it’s crazy how fast time goes by,” Dannielle also told People.

“It’s insane that she’s almost one year old and about to start walking! It’s so true that we have to treasure every moment of life because they’re so fleeting.

“We didn’t expect to have our beautiful baby princess Leia, but we wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Seeking Sister Wife airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.