Meghan Markle Confirms... RETURN TO TELEVISION!

Meghan Markle is on her way back to the small screen.

No, however, before you get too excited: She will not appear on the upcoming Suits spinoff.

On April 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions revealed two new nonfiction series are in the “early stages” of production at Netflix.

In news first broken by Deadline, representatives for Markle have confirmed that one of these programs will be executive produced by the former actress.

It will see Markle “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

Does this mean Markle will have an on-screen role? Will actually host the show? That it will center around her joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship?

This is the impression we have, at least.

This show will be directed by Michael Steed, who worked on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown… while the showrunner is Leah Hariton, who was a producer on Selena Gomez’s Selena + Chef cooking show on HBO.

As for the second series cited above?

It will “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo,” an activity that Prince Harry has played for decades.

As it turns out, the famous spouses just recently shared a celebratory kiss after Markle presented Harry with a trophy following his team’s victory at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge held at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Florida.

“They were very loving with each other,” an onlooker told People Magazine of this event, which took place on April 12.

Added the insider:

“Meghan looked really happy.”

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said at the Next on Netflix event in February that Meghan and Prince Harry had several projects in development.

The news came after the pair ended their relationship with Spotify after just one season of a much-criticized podcast.

It also comes amid claims that Meghan and Harry aren’t exactly swimming in money.

The former Royals, who stepped away from their official duties about four years ago, are reportedly struggling with their finances while living in California.

The couple’s projects for Netflix to date have included:

The docuseries Harry & Meghan in December 2022, which made a splash as Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever…

The series Live to Lead about changemakers including Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Gloria Steinem, which also debuted in December 2022…

And the docuseries Heart of Invictus about athletes preparing for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games at The Hague, released in August 2023.