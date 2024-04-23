Mike Faist’s Girlfriend: Who Is ‘Challengers’ Star Dating Now?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Right now, if there’s one title many women are thirsting for it’s that of Mike Faist’s girlfriend.

But is the Challengers star, who had to navigate some pretty racy sex scenes with Zendaya in the film, already spoken for?

Inquiring minds are dying to know what Mike’s relationship status is and here to see what dirt we could dig up for you. Be forewarned – Mr. Faist is a pretty private person.

Still, we think we know what’s up.

Zendaya and Mike Faist are photographed during the ‘Challengers’ photocall at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on April 13, 2024 in Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Warner Bros Pictures)

Who Is Mike Faist Dating?

At the moment, if Mike Faist is involved with someone, he is keeping the relationship on the down low. For the weeks leading up to the premiere of Challengers, Mike attended red carpet events with costars Zendaya, Josh O’Conner – and no one else.

The Dear Evan Hansen star flew solo time and time again. Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s unattached. Zendaya is dating Tom Holland, who also did not show up to any of her premieres. However, it’s the best we have at the moment to go on.

Truth is, he doesn’t have any social media for us to dig into and he’s kept pretty tight lipped about his romantic life in interviews thus far.

Mike Faist and Alexis Evans-Krueger attend the 2017 Obie Awards at Webster Hall on May 22, 2017 in New York City. ((Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for American Theatre Wing))

Mike Faist’s Girlfriend History

Best we can tell from sleuthing, Mike has been involved with one person publicly over the last few years. Enter professional dancer Tilly Evans-Krueger to the chat.

Now, unfortunately while she does have social media to peek at, there’s not exactly hard evidence to confirm the relationship. There’s some old photos of the pair looking couple-y that have circulated amongst fans, but that’s about it.

Again, Mike likes to keep his life pretty private. In fact, he revealed that early on in his career, he found that disconnecting from the industry was the best way for him to stay apart of it.

“I do a self-preservation thing,” he shared with Indiewire. “I think I learned my lesson a long time ago doing Dear Evan Hansen of just not paying attention to any of those things… A big part of what I do, or at least what I think works for me, is just protecting that head space and not paying attention to all of it, being just blindly ignorant to it all.”

Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O’Connor attend the premiere of “Challengers” on March 26, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. ((Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images))

His On-Screen Girlfriends

Most of Mike’s career has been on the stage. He played Connor in the original production of Dear Evan Hansen, as well as a role in the beloved Disney musical Newsies. Last year, he wowed audiences of the West End in London when he starred in the stage adaptation of the intense gay love story, Brokeback Mountain.

But in transitioning to the screen, he’s played a number of young lovers. In his breakout role as Riff in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Maddie Ziegler played his main squeeze, Velma.

In the indie film The Atlantic City Story, he plays a gambler who has an affair with an older woman.

But it’s in Challengers with Zendaya that he really steams up the screen. Mike plays Art, a tennis superstar coached by his wife Tashi, played by Zendaya. The film follows their scandalous first meeting that includes a three-way with rival Patrick (played by Josh O’Connor). As the film fast forwards, audiences see the couple’s intimate, passionate life behind closed doors.

The steamy scenes, along with the star power of Zendaya, undoubtedly will draw audiences in droves to the theaters. However, they aren’t as fantastical to film as they are to watch.

“With those scenes in general, they are very technical,” Zendaya explained in an interview leading up to the film. “The camera is involved. … They are the fourth person. It’s truly a lot more technical and put together more than people maybe understand … Everything is choreographed, like a dance in many ways.”