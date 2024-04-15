Tyler Cameron & Daisy Kent Dating: Is A New Bachelor Nation Couple In The Making?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Tyler Cameron dating Daisy Kent?

More than a year after things officially ended with Paige Lorenze, the The Bachelorette alum and certified hottie has a new relationship.

He’s not willing to share any names just yet.

But diehard fans are piecing together the clues and think that they know who the very lucky lady is.

Tyler Cameron attends the Hudson River Park Annual Gala at Cipriani South Street on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Hudson River Park)

Tyler Cameron is Dating Someone

In mid-April, Tyler Cameron spoke to Page Six to tease that he is in a relationship.

“I’d say I’m less floating [around in the dating scene], more dating someone,” the titular Going Home with Tyler Cameron star dished.

Speaking of spending more time in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, Tyler said that he is “Trying to slow down, trying to date, I’m trying to do the right thing these days.”

As you might imagine, Tyler has an endless array of dating options. He has dated world-famous supermodels … and he has no shortage of thirsty fans.

“The DMs are still crazy. Some wild stuff still comes in all the time,” he shared with Page Six.

“I mean, nothing compares to the craziness from that show,” Tyler acknowledged, referring to his 2019 stint on The Bachelorette. “That was one of the most wildest times of my life. But yeah, it’s, I guess, it’s tapered off a little bit.”

Tyler Cameron attends Vital Proteins Collagen Water Beverly Hills Bash on November 16, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Vital Proteins)

Who is Tyler Cameron Dating Now?

In July of 2022, Tyler Cameron confirmed that he was dating Paige Lorenze, an influencer. However, he shared this news just three weeks before the two broke up.

Some fans believe that Tyler is currently dating Tate Madden. The two have been friends for quite a while, and regularly appear together on social media, including on his Instagram and TikTok pages.

However, another compelling theory has begun to circulate. Could Tyler Cameron be dating Daisy Kent?

Daisy Kent and Tyler Cameron attend Going Home With Tyler Cameron” Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Harriet’s Rooftop on April 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

We know that Daisy Kent did not end up with Joey Graziadei this past season of The Bachelor, despite making it to the very end with him.

We also know she won’t be the Bachelorette next season!

Numerous fans are taking to social media to connect Tyler and Daisy.

Some are citing their own dreams as evidence. (Notably, spectral evidence has been banned in America’s courts since the 1690s)

Is Tyler Cameron Dating Daisy Kent?

Others are citing more concrete evidence. At the very least, Tyler and Daisy seem to know each other.

They have appeared in photographs together. That only proves that these two deeply beautiful Bachelor Fam folks have met, but it’s a start.

And Daisy scored an invite to Tyler Cameron’s release party for Going Home With Tyler Cameron.

For now, it’s all speculation. And rest assured that most of the TikTok videos suggesting that they’re dating have at least one comment insisting that Tyler and Daisy are an item.

The only thing that we know for sure, at the moment, is that Tyler has told Page Six that he’s no longer playing the field and is now dating one specific person.

Considering that Tyler’s last public romance ended just weeks after he publicly confirmed it, maybe he’s wise to wait.