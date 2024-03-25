SPOILER ALERT! The following contains potential information about tonight’s finale. Proceed with caution!

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but…

… viewers truly may be in for the most dramatic Bachelor finale in the history of this franchise on March 25.

Just how dramatic? Just how chock full of twists and turns will this episode be?

Let’s just say that it even took spoiler guru Reality Steve by extreme surprise, as he recently updated his social media account to change a previous prediction for just who Joey Graziadei will propose to on said finale.

Joey Graziadei looks on during his season of The Bachelor. (ABC)

Consider yourself BACHELOR SPOILER warned and read on for the latest…

‘The Bachelor’ Finale Spoilers

At this point in Joey’s journey, he has narrowed down his list of potential spouses to the following women Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent

At the outset of The Bachelor Season 28, Reality Steve said that Joey would get down on one knee in front of Daisy to wrap up his mostly mediocre run.

And, let’s be honest, Reality Steve is rarely mistaken.

Joey Graziadei smiles in front a live studio audience. (Image Credit: ABC)

In this case, however, he’s been forced to walk back his original spoiler.

Following Joey’s latest elimination, Reality Steve revised his forecast to state that Daisy actually ends up dumping Joey on the finale and even visiting Kelsey’s room to let her know that the handsome star is now all hers.

As far as we can tell, the Bachelor himself has never been dumped in this kind of manner before — so close to choosing his winner — but Steve does emphasize that the break-up talk is “positive” and that no “animosity” exists between Daisy and Joey.

It sounds as if Daisy ends the relationship before Joey can because she’s very confident she will NOT be earning the final rose.

‘The Bachelor’ Finale Big Twist!

“No beating around the bush here. The spoiler is wrong,” Steve wrote this week via Instagram, making it as clear as can be:

“Joey is engaged to Kelsey A. and has been since filming ended.”

So there we have it, apparently.

All season long, ABC has been teasing an “unprecedented, shocking” conclusion to Joey’s time as The Bachelor, which, yes, is basically what the network always says.

But that doesn’t mean it might not be accurate this time around.

“It’s hard that I can’t explain what exactly that ending is,” Joey previously told E! News.

“But I do think it’s great to see that people are invested in it, people do want to know what the ending is going to be and hopefully they’ll stay for the whole process to figure out what exactly it is.”

Joey Graziadei smiles here on behalf of an ABC promotional campaign. (ABC)

Who Will Be ‘The Bachelorette’ Next Season?

For the record, meanwhile, Reality Steve also now says that Daisy is considered to be the leading candidate to become The Bachelorette next season.

As for how Graziadei is bracing fans ahead of the finale?

“I think all I’m trying to do, as you see, is just be honest about my emotions,” he also told E!.

“And I think you will understand what it is when it gets to that point. I hope it’s shown, I hope people get to see where those emotions come from and we’ll see how it all looks.”