Paige Lorenze: Tyler Cameron USED Me! He Wanted a Media Storm!

Listen, a lot of people would love to see Tyler Cameron as the next Bachelor.

We don’t just mean that he’s super popular among fans. They would like to see him in the role. For handsome reasons.

But Tyler has not always been lucky in love.

In fact, ex Paige Lorenze feels like he dated her for clout. She feels used.

Paige Lorenze recently appeared as a guest on Sofia Franklyn’s Sofia with an F podcast.

Sofia has dated some truly vile men in the past, from Morgan Wallen to Armie Hammer.

But right now, she sounds resentful of Tyler Cameron. Their relationship went public in July … and ended in August.

“This might sound narcissistic,” Paige admitted during the interview.

It might sound that way “because he has a pretty insane media following.”

“But,” she expressed, “I felt like he was using me.”

“I don’t know,” Paige continued.

“I felt like he wanted some media storm,” she admitted vaguely.

Apparently, it was when he looked over their social media metrics that she felt that his true colors were visible.

“He was looking at my story views,” Paige recalled.

“And,” she detailed, “I was getting more story views than him.”

Paige shared: “And he … literally, word-for-word, said, ‘I need a scandal,’ like joking.”

Thinking back, Paige confirmed that she and Tyler “met through friends at parties.”

The two are both obscenely beautiful, deeply famous twenty-somethings, so that fits.

They, however, were not a perfect fit.

As we noted, Paige has dated some real stinkers in the past. She wonders if this was, to Tyler, a bonus.

“I don’t like that about myself,” she admitted.

“But I do have some s–t in the media about me,” Paige acknowledged, “especially around my relationships.”

“And I think he saw an opportunity,” Paige speculated.

“Not that he didn’t like me,” she clarified.

“But I think why he wanted to go public so fast,” Paige mused, “is ’cause he’s launching something soon.”

Tyler and Paige only went Instagram official in early August.

It was all of one week after reaching that social media milestone that the two split.

Tyler confirmed that he was single, but chalked it up to bad timing on both of their parts.

What is interesting here is that Tyler has gotten along very well with some exes. (Literally) famously so.

Is there something to what Paige is saying?

Or was there just no spark in their relatively short hottie-for-hottie romance, and she’s trying to understand why?