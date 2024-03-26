Jenn Tran is getting a second chance at love.

While becoming the first person of her ethnicity to earn this honor.

On Monday night, following Joey Graziadei getting engaged to close out his run as the latest Bachelor, ABC announced that Jenn Tran has been named the next Bachelorette.

Tran was a contestant on Graziadei season of The Bachelor, although she was eliminated back on Week 7.

Here she is, folks! Jenn Tran has been named the 21st Bachelorette. (ABC)

Said Charity Lawson upon breaking this exciting piece of news of who would proceed her in this role:

“I can say that our next bachelorette is someone who is intelligent. She’s witty, she’s fun, and she’s super kind.

“And personally, I want to see a lot more of her and I can only hope that out of this experience that she’s getting ready to embark on that she really does find true love.”

Jenn Tran — who will become the first Asian-American star of this franchise — then walked out on to the stage,

Jenn Tran reacts here to being named The Bachelorette on ABC. (ABC)

“I’m looking for someone who has a really big personality,” Tran said. “I’m all about having fun, all about having that cheeky banter.”

The New Jersey native said she was “overwhelmed” by the distinction, adding on air:

“It’s crazy. It feels so surreal to be sitting here.

“I hope I find my person, someone that I truly feel like is 100 percent my perfect match and someone that I’m compatible with. Someone I can have fun and also just like feel like we are each other’s person.”

Jenn Tran was eliminated on Week 7 during her attempt to win Joey over on The Bachelor. (ABC)

The Bachelorette will premiere some time this fall, and this is what potential husbands should know about the woman in the middle of it:

“This experience is absolutely crazy and all I can hope is for them to really open up their heart to this because that’s what I did and I got so much out of it.

“You know, it didn’t end the way that I wanted to, but I grew and I learned so much from it … I really hope that they ready to have some frickin fun.”

Tran also reacted to making Bachelor Nation history as the first Asian American Bachelorette.

Jenn Tran as a contestant on The Bachelor. (ABC)

“I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian bachelorette in this franchise,” she told Jesse Palmer on Monday night, noting how she failed to see proper Asian representation growing up and felt “boxed in” because she never fathomed she could be a leading lady.

“And now to be here today saying in this position being like I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story — like, I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

What else should viewers know about the 26-year-old?

In a network press release, ABC described Tran as “a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant,” continuing as follows:

The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is.

When she’s not studying, Tran loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.