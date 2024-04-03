Travis Kelce Following Taylor Swift to Europe to Lend ‘Support’ on Eras Tour

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Now that his team has notched yet another Super Bowl victory, it seems that Travis Kelce plans to spend his summer following Taylor Swift all over the world!

Yeah, needless to say, the man leads a pretty cool life.

Anyway, while some dudes might feel insecure about dating a bajillionaire who’s arguably the most famous woman on the planet, Travis beams every time he gets to talk about Taylor in an interview.

And he couldn’t hide his excitement when Entertainment Tonight asked if he’s planning to join his boo on the upcoming European leg of her Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce: Will He Be Following Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour?

“Oh, you know I gotta go support,” Kelce the outlet when asked if he would be “packing [his] bags” and boarding Taylor’s PJ this summer.

Travis went on to note that Taylor followed the Kansas City Chiefs all over the country during their latest Super Bowl season, and he intends to return the favor by shouting the lyrics to “Shake It Off” alongside 70,000 adoring fans.

“We are both very career-driven,” Kelce said.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“I think we both love what we do and any chance that I can show my support to her — knowing that she has shown me all the support in the world throughout the season — it’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay,” he said.

Asked specifically about what shows he’s looking most looking forward to during Taylor’s jaunt through Europe, Kelce replied:

“I’ll tell you what, I think the London shows. I think she’s at Wembley [Stadium] eight times? Which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“And London is always an amazing city and Paris is a beautiful city and she will be all over Europe,” Kelce added.

“There won’t be a bad show, I promise you that.”

But before he crosses the pond to hobnob with foreign Swifties, Travis will be pursuing some musical ambitions of his own.

Travis Kelce and US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift embrace as they celebrate the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The second annual Kelce Jam will be rocking the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas in May.

The concert, which will once again be organized and hosted by Travis, will feature performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2Chainz, and DJ Irie, among others.

So far, every year that saw a Kelce Jam also featured a Chiefs Super Bowl victory, so we’re guessing fans in KC are hoping this trend will continue!

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

As for what else Travis has in mind for the offseason, fans are still hoping that he’ll pop the question to Taylor around the time of the couple’s first anniversary.

Of course, both Taylor and Travis have been tight-lipped about the future of their relationship.

But you can be sure that fans will be keeping a close watch on Taylor’s left hand during the next leg of her tour!