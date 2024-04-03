Hailey Bieber Scolds Dad Stephen Baldwin: Stop Meddling in My Marriage!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hailey Bieber has a bone to pick with dad Stephen Baldwin. In fact, she has reportedly confronted him for humiliating her.

After weeks of reports on the Bieber marriage, Stephen Baldwin asked fans to pray for his daughter and for his son-in-law.

This ignited a firestorm among fans. And it seemed to confirm speculation and reports about Justin and Hailey’s marital troubles.

It was, simply put, the last thing that Hailey or her marriage needed from daddy dearest.

Hailey Bieber attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Stephen Baldwin has gone too far

According to a new report by RadarOnline, Hailey Bieber is feeling “fed up” with her father, Stephen Baldwin.

His public remarks about her marriage — however indirect — have added ample fuel to rumors. The belief that Justin and Hailey are having problems has grown increasingly widespread.

Obviously, Hailey doesn’t appreciate her father making things that much worse. Even if his goal is to help, increased public scrutiny is only adding more pressure that neither she nor Justin need right now.

Stephen Baldwin attends the red carpet premiere of Skypass Entertainment’s “The Least of These” at SVA Theater on January 23, 2019. (Photo Credit: Mike Pont/Getty Images for Skypass Entertainment)

In February, the controversial actor took to his Instagram Story to share a post by All Things Possible Ministries founder Victor Marx.

In the post, Victor asked people to “please, when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them.”

Marx’s post was vague about why the Biebers might require prayers. He did note that Hailey’s mother was praying for the couple, and also suggested that the actual literal devil might be waging spiritual warfare.

In a caption on Instagram, Victor Marx suggested that the Biebers are targets for spiritual warfare. (Image Credit: Instagram)

When Stephen Baldwin shared the post, Hailey Bieber’s followers frenzied

Even though Baldwin did not furnish any additional details when re-sharing Marx’s post, the share to his Stories was effectively an endorsement.

That is to say that, no matter what Baldwin intended, this is how fans perceived it. A call for the public to pray for your daughter and her husband makes it sound like something is wrong.

And then, of course, we have the report of Hailey directly confronting dear old dad about the mess that he made.

Hailey Baldwin attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

RadarOnline noted a recent report by the National Enquirer that claimed that Hailey demanded that Stephen Baldwin nose out of her business.

“Hailey confronted her father,” the notorious tabloid claimed, “warning him to refrain from further comments if he wishes to maintain a role in her and Justin’s lives!”

While we obviously cannot confirm that, Hailey’s overall attitude in the wake of Baldwin’s blunder suggests that she’s clearly unhappy with the rampant speculation.

Taking to her Instagram Story late on Tuesday, March 5, Hailey Bieber lashed out at rumors about her marriage. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Hailey Bieber took aim at ‘false’ stories

In early March, Hailey called out “false” stories about her marriage. She claimed that blind item reports are “always false.”

As we have noted in our reporting, that is untrue. Blind item reports have identified Louis C.K.’s since-admitted sexual misconduct and even described Dan Schneider helping Drake Bell in the wake of the young actors’ sexual abuse — both years before they became public knowledge.

Perhaps every single report about Hailey and Justin’s marriage is false. This one certainly could be. Maybe Stephen Baldwin and Victor Marx and Hailey’s mom (Kennya Baldwin) just worry about their health or degree of religious devotion. But fans don’t buy those explanations.