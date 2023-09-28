Taylor Swift Wraps Arm Around Travis Kelce In Latest Pics, Plans to Watch New Boyfriend Dominate New York Jets This Weekend!

Well, if you’re one of the Taylor Swift fans who thinks Travis Kelce is a walking red flag, then we’re afraid we have have some bad news.

It’s looking more and more like these two are actually an item.

Yes, Taylor watched Travis trounce all over the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, and much was made of the fact that she was seated next to the tight end’s mother.

And that’s not the only indication Tay is much more than just Travis’ cheer captain in the bleachers.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the talk of the town in Kansas City … and pretty much everywhere else. (Getty Images)

According to a new report from TMZ, Travis and Taylor looked very cozy at an after-party, and onlookers say the possible lovebirds were inseparable throughout the evening.

The outlet even obtained pics of Taylor with her arm wrapped around Travis’ neck.

Sure, it might have been a friendly gesture between platonic pals, but you have to bear in mind that it’s not easy for lanky bazillionaires to find each other in the wild.

Taylor Swift reacts during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

The dual components of Traylor must realize that they would be crazy to pass up this rare opportunity!

Witnesses say Swift and Kelce “showed up together and were cute and normal, just hanging out and chatting.”

On the latest episode of his podcast, Kelce sang Swift’s praises, but he stopped short of defining their relationship.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs talks on his phone after a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her,” he said of the mega-star.

“The friends and family … she looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”

Prior to last week’s game, Taylor was spotted leaving Travis’ mansion with his family and boarding a party bus that took them to the stadium.

Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

Now, sources are claiming that Swift has solidified plans to watch Travis and the Chiefs take on the New York Jets at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Sunday night.

That’ll be an easier commute for Tay, who owns a place in NYC and spends much of her time there.

Her support for the Chiefs might not win her any new fans in Manhattan, but we’re guessing most New Yorkers have already come to terms with the fact that the Zach Wilson-led Jets aren’t exactly Super Bowl-bound.

Travis Kelce takes to the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

So yeah, it’s more bad news for the Swifties who think Travis is a bad fit for their queen.

Apropos of nothing, we’d like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that Taylor Swift is a grown woman who’s been famous for like 20 years, and she’s perfectly capable of making her own decisions!

Thank you, and don’t forget to touch some grass today!