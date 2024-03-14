Tori Spelling Getting Along ‘Fabulously’ with Dean McDermott, Girlfriend Lily …

For Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling, and Lily Calo, three isn’t too much of a crowd.

In early March, Tori and Dean were hanging out together. Though fans wondered if they were once again reconciling, that was not the case.

Both Tori and Dean have dated new people following their 2023 split. And for Dean, at least, things are serious.

Dean’s new girlfriend and Tori seem to get along well. In fact, Dean says that the easy friendship between the women is a “blessing.”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Dean McDermott is delighted by Tori Spelling and Lily Calo’s easy rapport

Speaking to Page Six in an interview that you can see below, Dean McDermott gushes about Lily Calo and Tori Spelling and how they “get along fabulously.”

Dean credits his turnaround, including his sobriety, for how well things are going these days.

“If I do the right things and I live an estimable and respectable life,” he affirmed, “you know, I get these wonderful gifts in my life.”

“I’m blessed, you know, having everybody get along and come together for the greater good of the kids,” Dean described.

He went on to express: “I just, I’m so blessed. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Dean is specifically referring to a moment from early March, when Tori Spelling and Lily Calo exchanged friendly cheek-kisses at Dave & Buster’s.

The family has a ‘new normal’

Tori and Dean and Lily were there to celebrate the birthday of Tori and Dean’s youngest child.

Beau McDermott turned 7 years old on March 2.

In light of that family get-together and more, Dean gushed that “things are going really well.”

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, Liam McDermott, Dean McDermott, and guests attend the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

As we reported in October of 2023, Dean McDermott and a “mystery woman” appeared. Lily Calo was waiting in line with Dean while he visited an office that handles government benefits.

Their PDA suggested a relationship. However, it was weeks after Dean blindsided Tori with that public appearance that he opened up to fans.

Dean spent Thanksgiving at a sober living house. He had spent much of the summer in rehab. When he explained his situation to fans, he had not seen his children in nearly half a year.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s 20th Annual “Party on the Pier” at Pacific Park â€“ Santa Monica Pier on November 03, 2019. (Photo Credit: Sarah Morris/Getty Images for UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital)

How is Dean McDermott’s sobriety going?

Following Beau’s birthday celebration, Dean gushed that Lily Calo has been helping him to remain sober and that she is a “great support.”

And she’s not the only woman in his life who’s receiving praise.

Dean also spoke highly of Tori’s supportive stance. He characterized his ex-wife as his “biggest fan.”

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and kids Liam, Finn, Stella, Beau, Hattie, Jack, and Lola arrive as Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at Crypto.com Arena on December 09, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

“You know, she she just wants me to be happy. Bottom line,” Dean explained.

He praised: “And she’s such an incredible woman that way. She’s one of the most generous people I’ve ever met in my life.”

Dean continued to highlight Tori’s qualities as the “Most caring, empathetic. And she just wants the best for everybody. … And sometimes at the expense of her happiness. … But that’s the kind of person she is.”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend Fox Winter TCA at The Fig House on February 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Dean and Tori have a long road ahead of them

With five children and decades of personal history, Tori and Dean will always have some connections to each other. And for the next eleven years, they’ll continue to co-parent their minor children.

However, with Dean continuing his sobriety journey, these two mature adults can make things work.

And maybe, as exes, they can have a healthier relationship than they had as spouses. For the sake of their children, we hope so.