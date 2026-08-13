Clavicular Wants to Date, ‘Fix,’ Marry Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

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Clavicular is threatening to try to date Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC and her fiance Riley Roberts recently split as hopes ramp up that she will launch a 2028 Presidential campaign.

As what could only be a joke, the behaviorally troubled “looksmaxxer” suggested that he could “fix” one of America’s most prominent politicians.

He even went so far as to say that he would marry her.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to reporters on the House steps on July 22, 2026. (Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

We live in a very absurd timeline

This week, after TMZ reported on AOC’s breakup, the influencer — whose real name is Braden Eric Peters — quote-tweeted the news with a simple comment.

“I could fix her,” Peters wrote.

If you are unfamiliar, lines like “I could fix him” (or her, or them, as the case may be) are something of a meme on social media.

Often, it is a reference to a troubled fictional character. Other times, it may be at an attractive mugshot. The joke is not always made in good taste.

Regardless, the implication is that one could “fix” a person by dating them. This is, infamously, a fool’s errand.

I can fix her https://t.co/UdGSqhplXk — Clavicular (@Clavicular0) August 11, 2026

When a figure with an arrest record and list of controversies as long as Peters possesses says it, it’s a little more twisted.

(At his best, Peters referred to JD Vance as “subhuman.” But he is also being sued by his ex-girlfriend for sexual abuse and battery.)

In addition to the issues with basically everything about Peters and how he rose to fame, AOC doesn’t need fixing?

Sure, no politician is going to get 100% agreement from anyone. (AOC’s recent commentary on “Woke 1” vs “Woke 2” was a mistake, for example, turning a once-funny social media joke about ramping up social justice work into a tone-deaf talking point.)

On his livestream, Peters went on to suggest that he would even marry Ocasio-Cortez. He also insulted her ex. That last bit seems a little harsh, given that the guy just fumbled AOC. He’s probably suffering enough.

We’re in no danger of Clavicular dating AOC

What is important to remember about Clavicular is that he is not good or redeemable — but that he is also a symptom of a lot of external wrongs in the world.

(He is also the child of two bodybuilders, which could definitely help explain his unhinged fixation upon controlling his looks to a self-destructive degree.)

Peters talks about looking good and making money so that one can date a supermodel. That is shallow and nihilistic.

But it is also, you know, born of the harsh realities of our ruined world. The just get a job and you’ll make enough to live narrative of past decades, of past generations, has been killed — primarily by the fallout of the Reagan era.

Peters is only 20. He was a preschooler for the 2008 financial crisis. Unlike Millennials (he is Gen Z), he does not even have childhood memories of what it was like to live in a land of opportunity. The economy right now is all scams.

Mugshot for Braden Peters, the influencer known as Clavicular.



He was arrested by Scottsdale Police overnight and accused of Forgery and dangerous drug possession/use, both class four felonies. pic.twitter.com/SB1AaxBf5k — Ford Hatchett (@FordHatchett) February 8, 2026

AOC herself expressed concerns about him earlier this year, noting that she didn’t want to dogpile him but worrying about his impressionable audience.

Women have been holding themselves to impossible beauty standards and harming themselves to meet them for generations. Looksmaxxing is just what if the same thing happened to men.

We don’t think that AOC is in any danger of dating him. Therefore, we also don’t think that we’re in any danger of having Clavicular as our country’s First Gentleman.

Peters turns 21 later this year. He’ll probably live to see that. But between seven years of injecting testosterone and getting weird about peptides and his ever-growing rap sheet, it seems that he’s on a downward spiral that could cost him his life if he isn’t careful.

Meanwhile, many are hopeful that Ocasio-Cortez will run and win in 2028. The Biden administration showed us that “return to political norms” doesn’t work in a country infested with Trumpism. It’s time for something better.