Meri Brown: Where Does She Live, Plus Her Utah Bed & Breakfast Details

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Where does Meri Brown live these days?

In 2023, the Sister Wives star embarked on a brand new chapter in life.

Meri — who announced her marriage was over back on January 10 — updated her personal and business address to Parowan, Utah later that same year.

As the family had purchased the Coyote Pass estate in Arizona for all four of Kody’s wives to reside on with their own house, the news came as a shock to many.

Meri Brown opens up here to the TLC cameras. (TLC)

It also seemed to signify the end of Meri’s relationship with Kody.

But where exactly is Meri living right now?

Meri Brown Lives In Utah – AND Arizona!

Last season on Sister Wives, Meri revealed her move to Utah to Robyn in an emotional scene.

Feeling that Kody doesn’t “give a crap” about her anymore, she explains she intends to split her time between Flagstaff and Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, the bed-and-breakfast she owns in Parowan, Utah. Meri bought that property, which used to be owned by her family generations ago, in 2017.

The arrangement sounds stressful, but ultimately feels like the best move for her after everything that’s happened.

“I’m gonna have an address. I’m gonna be here. I’m gonna sleep there. I just will also be up there,” Meri tells Robyn.

Meri Brown sits here and is grilled as part of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special. (TLC)

Meri’s Home in Coyote Pass For Rent

Meri moved to Arizona five years ago previously with Kody and sister wives Janelle, Christine and Robyn.

After the pair split, she retained her portion of the family estate and her home in Arizona, though there was friction over keeping it.

Following the breakup, it was revealed on the show that Meri felt Kody was attempting to push her off of the land. But Meri wasn’t having it.

“It seems he’s already made the decision and I don’t think that’s fair because regardless of the fact that he and I haven’t had a relationship for, you know, eight or 10 years, or however long it’s been, I’m still part of the family and I still financially put into it,” she said in an episode of Sister Wives. “And so I deserve to have some of the property, and not just what he decides I’m worthy of.”

In Spring 2023, according to a Zillow listing available online and reports from InTouch, the TLC personality’s Flagstaff, Arizona home was put up for rent.

The residence will be available (for $5,800 per month) for move-in on May 15.

Meri Brown looks on in this scene from Sister Wives, appearing to be rather concerned. (TLC)

Shortly after this posting went viral, blogger Without a Crystal Ball shared an Instagram post alleging that the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner was “spotted with a moving truck, a film crew and Kody Brown over the weekend.”

So, does Meri actually split her time between the two properties? It’s been over a year since this all went down and in truth, there’s little evidence to suggest that Meri spends any time in the Arizona home.

She has not posted any photos on Instagram or has been spotted on the property with Robyn, who still lives there.

The End Of Meri’s Time With The ‘Sister Wives’ Family

In November 2021, however, Christine split from her polygamous spouse and quickly relocated to Utah; Janelle has always walked away from an unhealthy relationship, although we believe she still resides in Flagstaff.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” a joint statement posted to Meri and Kody’s respective Instagram pages read three months ago.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

In the ensuing weeks, Meri has undergone a makeover and has posted a number of inspirational messages on social media.

Four days ago, in fact, Meri said she wanted to let Instagram followers in on a “secret,” writing on her account:

The version of you that you are right now is why you have what you have.

If you want something different, you need to do something different, and become someone different. The big dreams you have will require a new and improved version of yourself.

Don’t give up on yourself. Do something daily that will move you closer to your dreams and goals.

Looking ahead, TLC is filming new episodes of this series for Sister Wives Season 18.

It will likely include Meri interacting a decent amount with Kody, as the mother of one has emphasized she has no hard feelings against her ex.

“I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him,” Meri told critics in January.

This stance may explain why some people out there think Meri may still get back together with Kody someday.